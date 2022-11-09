Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Mac Jones expresses confidence in Patriots play-caller Matt Patricia - Pats Pulpit
New England’s offense has struggled, but the starting quarterback continues singing the play-callers praises.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Finding that formula for Zach Wilson to succeed - Gang Green Nation
Wilson as game manager worked pretty well
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Josh Allen injury: Bills QB to be limited as Vikings game prep begins - Buffalo Rumblings
Allen’s throwing elbow is sure to be the talking point of the week
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens vs. Saints final: Staff Reactions to Ravens’ 27-13 victory - Baltimore Beatdown
The Beatdown gang give their thoughts following the Ravens’ third-straight win
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Glimmers of hope for the second half of the Steelers season: Defense - Behind the Steel Curtain
There are always glimmers of hope, even in a rebuilding season, if you know where to look. First, we are going to focus on some potential positives for the Steelers defense in the second half of this season.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Joe Mixon makes history in Bengals vs Panthers: NFL News and Records - Cincy Jungle
Joe Mixon made Bengals, NFL, and fantasy football history vs the Panthers.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Browns vs Dolphins Week 10 Betting Odds: Cleveland open as 4-point underdogs - Dawgs By Nature
The over/under for the Browns-Dolphins game opens at 48 for the game.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston v. Philadelphia - The Battle of the Cities - Battle Red Blog
Two Will Enter…Only One Can Truly "Win"
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans pass catchers can’t separate - Music City Miracles
You won’t believe this! Actually, you will
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Doug Pederson now fifth all-time Jaguars coach in wins - Big Cat Country
Pederson and the Jaguars are coming off a big win against the Las Vegas Raiders
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Rapid Reaction: Frank Reich Becomes the Latest ‘Fall Guy’ for Colts - Stampede Blue
Frank Reich was the latest domino to fall for the Colts, as major changes continue to be made.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Most Denver Broncos’ fans gave team high grades for Bradley Chubb trade - Mile High Report
Most Denver Broncos' fans gave team high grades for Bradley Chubb trade - Mile High Report
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: 2 Winners, 2 Losers against the Falcons - Bolts From The Blue
Austin Ekeler, Joshua Palmer led the way for a banged-up Chargers offense.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Las Vegas Raiders Week 9 winners and losers against the Jaguars - Silver And Black Pride
After yesterday’s abysmal performance, everyone in Las Vegas is wondering when the NFL Draft is.
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs-Titans: Andy Reid liked WR Kadarius Toney’s limited debut - Arrowhead Pride
Toney had two catches for 12 yards and a first down against the Titans.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Xavier McKinney injury: Giants’ safety out ‘a few weeks’ with hand injury - Big Blue View
McKinney says he was injured while riding an ATV in Cabo
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles rookie report card: Get well soon, Jordan Davis - Bleeding Green Nation
Weekly check up on Philadelphia’s 2022 NFL Draft class.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Dallas Cowboys ‘are expected to make a run’ at Odell Beckham Jr. - Blogging The Boys
More reports that the Cowboys are going to try and sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Commanders sale updates: Dan Snyder selling entire franchise - Hogs Haven
It’s happening!
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Romeo Doubs injury: Packers WR has high-ankle sprain, likely to miss a few weeks - Acme Packing Company
Doubs could go on injured reserve with the goal of bringing him back after the Packers’ week 14 bye.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Beating the Packers was the most important win of the Lions’ Dan Campbell era - Pride Of Detroit
The Detroit Lions really needed a win over the Packers, for the future and for Dan Campbell.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Justin Fields had a historic day for the Bears - Windy City Gridiron
Justin Fields did some things that have never been done before in the history of the NFL.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Kirk Cousins now has the third-most touchdown passes in Vikings history - Daily Norseman
Some pretty good company
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Baltimore Ravens outclass the New Orleans Saints 27-13 on Monday Night Football - Canal Street Chronicles
Lamar Jackson is a cheat code and the Saints never had a chance
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
3 Up, 3 Down: Miscues overshadow a great day from the run game - The Falcoholic
The Falcons gained over 200 yards on the ground, but it wasn’t enough to overcome some mistakes
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers vs Falcons: PJ Walker will start on Thursday Night Football - Cat Scratch Reader
Steve Wilks has confirmed that PJ Walker will be the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football this week.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: A Breath Of Fresh Air - Bucs Nation
The Bucs are back in the win column thanks to the late game heroics of Tom Brady, Cade Otton
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: The Niners opened the practice windows for LB Azeez Al-Shaair, Elijah Mitchell, and Colton McKivitz - Niners Nation
Could Deebo or Jennings be sidelined for another week? That’s something to keep an eye on
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Cardinals lose to Seahawks: Kliff Kingsbury era over in Arizona - Revenge of the Birds
Cardinals loss to Seahawks is last nail in Kliff Kingsbury’s coffin.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Clint Hurtt has Seattle Seahawks defense playing among best in the NFL - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks have fielded arguably the best defenses in the NFL over the last four weeks of the NFL season. Dating back to their first matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, not only have they...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams-Bucs: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly from a game that was ugly, bad - Turf Show Times
LA continues to move in the wrong direction after another crushing loss
