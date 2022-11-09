Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Mac Jones expresses confidence in Patriots play-caller Matt Patricia - Pats Pulpit

New England’s offense has struggled, but the starting quarterback continues singing the play-callers praises.





Finding that formula for Zach Wilson to succeed - Gang Green Nation

Wilson as game manager worked pretty well





Josh Allen injury: Bills QB to be limited as Vikings game prep begins - Buffalo Rumblings

Allen’s throwing elbow is sure to be the talking point of the week

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. Saints final: Staff Reactions to Ravens’ 27-13 victory - Baltimore Beatdown

The Beatdown gang give their thoughts following the Ravens’ third-straight win





Glimmers of hope for the second half of the Steelers season: Defense - Behind the Steel Curtain

There are always glimmers of hope, even in a rebuilding season, if you know where to look. First, we are going to focus on some potential positives for the Steelers defense in the second half of this season.





Joe Mixon makes history in Bengals vs Panthers: NFL News and Records - Cincy Jungle

Joe Mixon made Bengals, NFL, and fantasy football history vs the Panthers.





Browns vs Dolphins Week 10 Betting Odds: Cleveland open as 4-point underdogs - Dawgs By Nature

The over/under for the Browns-Dolphins game opens at 48 for the game.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston v. Philadelphia - The Battle of the Cities - Battle Red Blog

Two Will Enter…Only One Can Truly "Win"





Titans pass catchers can’t separate - Music City Miracles

You won’t believe this! Actually, you will





Doug Pederson now fifth all-time Jaguars coach in wins - Big Cat Country

Pederson and the Jaguars are coming off a big win against the Las Vegas Raiders





Rapid Reaction: Frank Reich Becomes the Latest ‘Fall Guy’ for Colts - Stampede Blue

Frank Reich was the latest domino to fall for the Colts, as major changes continue to be made.

AFC WEST:

Most Denver Broncos’ fans gave team high grades for Bradley Chubb trade - Mile High Report

Chargers News: 2 Winners, 2 Losers against the Falcons - Bolts From The Blue

Austin Ekeler, Joshua Palmer led the way for a banged-up Chargers offense.





Las Vegas Raiders Week 9 winners and losers against the Jaguars - Silver And Black Pride

After yesterday’s abysmal performance, everyone in Las Vegas is wondering when the NFL Draft is.





Chiefs-Titans: Andy Reid liked WR Kadarius Toney’s limited debut - Arrowhead Pride

Toney had two catches for 12 yards and a first down against the Titans.

NFC EAST:

Xavier McKinney injury: Giants’ safety out ‘a few weeks’ with hand injury - Big Blue View

McKinney says he was injured while riding an ATV in Cabo





Eagles rookie report card: Get well soon, Jordan Davis - Bleeding Green Nation

Weekly check up on Philadelphia’s 2022 NFL Draft class.





Dallas Cowboys ‘are expected to make a run’ at Odell Beckham Jr. - Blogging The Boys

More reports that the Cowboys are going to try and sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.





Commanders sale updates: Dan Snyder selling entire franchise - Hogs Haven

It’s happening!

NFC NORTH:

Romeo Doubs injury: Packers WR has high-ankle sprain, likely to miss a few weeks - Acme Packing Company

Doubs could go on injured reserve with the goal of bringing him back after the Packers’ week 14 bye.





Beating the Packers was the most important win of the Lions’ Dan Campbell era - Pride Of Detroit

The Detroit Lions really needed a win over the Packers, for the future and for Dan Campbell.





Justin Fields had a historic day for the Bears - Windy City Gridiron

Justin Fields did some things that have never been done before in the history of the NFL.





Kirk Cousins now has the third-most touchdown passes in Vikings history - Daily Norseman

Some pretty good company

NFC SOUTH:

Baltimore Ravens outclass the New Orleans Saints 27-13 on Monday Night Football - Canal Street Chronicles

Lamar Jackson is a cheat code and the Saints never had a chance





3 Up, 3 Down: Miscues overshadow a great day from the run game - The Falcoholic

The Falcons gained over 200 yards on the ground, but it wasn’t enough to overcome some mistakes





Panthers vs Falcons: PJ Walker will start on Thursday Night Football - Cat Scratch Reader

Steve Wilks has confirmed that PJ Walker will be the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football this week.





Yarcho’s Pick Six: A Breath Of Fresh Air - Bucs Nation

The Bucs are back in the win column thanks to the late game heroics of Tom Brady, Cade Otton

NFC WEST:

49ers news: The Niners opened the practice windows for LB Azeez Al-Shaair, Elijah Mitchell, and Colton McKivitz - Niners Nation

Could Deebo or Jennings be sidelined for another week? That’s something to keep an eye on





Cardinals lose to Seahawks: Kliff Kingsbury era over in Arizona - Revenge of the Birds

Cardinals loss to Seahawks is last nail in Kliff Kingsbury’s coffin.





Clint Hurtt has Seattle Seahawks defense playing among best in the NFL - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks have fielded arguably the best defenses in the NFL over the last four weeks of the NFL season. Dating back to their first matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, not only have they...





Rams-Bucs: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly from a game that was ugly, bad - Turf Show Times

LA continues to move in the wrong direction after another crushing loss