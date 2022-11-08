NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Bills slip as Ravens rise

The NFL schedule is on to Week 10, passing the mid-way point through the 2022 season. Our NFL Power Rankings for Week 10 are here, with the rankings seeming to solidify some this week, with few major adjustments across the rankings.

The Philadelphia Eagles, now 8-0 on the season, still claim the top spot this week, while the Kansas City Chiefs move into the second position as the Buffalo Bills slip down to third. An elbow injury to quarterback Josh Allen could threaten the Bills’ season and their ranking could start to tumble if news comes out that it is more than just something that keeps him limited in practice. The rest of the top five includes the Baltimore Ravens, moving from seventh up to fourth, and the Minnesota Vikings.

The Miami Dolphins, claiming their second three-game winning streak of the season, slid from fifth last week down to seventh this week, despite the win. This probably has something to do with how we do the power rankings here on the site, rather than what happened to the Dolphins as they beat the Chicago Bears.

Rather than just taking last week’s rankings, moving the teams up if they won or down if they lost, we start with a clean slate each week and we have two people make the rankings. Josh Houtz and Kevin Nogle make the power rankings draft style, alternating picks to answer the questions, “Who can win the Super Bowl?”

Last week, Houtz did the picks by himself, as Nogle was unavailable for the Wednesday edition following the trade deadline. Adding in a second person to make draft-style picks probably led to Miami’s slip.

Here are our rankings for this week. Houtz had the odd selections this week while Nogle took the even numbers.

2022 NFL Power Rankings Week 10