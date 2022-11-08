Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Nine | A three time winner!

When the Dolphins traveled to Detroit to face the Lions in week eight, Tua Tagovailoa had maybe his best game as a professional quarterback in the NFL, throwing for 382 yards and three touchdowns while also completing over 80% of his passes.

While giving the 24-year-old player his praise, many fans also wondered if he could do it again in Chicago - an outdoor game in the Windy City - and show some consistency with his play, one thing that has admittedly been difficult for Tua to exhibit in his young career.

So, how did Tagovailoa respond?

Oh, he only did something that no Dolphins quarterback in franchise history - a history that includes 17 years of Dan Marino under center - has ever done.

Miami Dolphins Week Nine MVP - Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa became the first Miami Dolphins quarterback in team history to throw for 300+ yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in back-to-back games with his 302 yard, three touchdown, no turnover performance against the Bears.

Oftentimes, Tua gets judged so meticulously that fans and national media members expect him to be perfect or else they conclude that he just wasn’t very good, but on Sunday, while not perfect, Tagovailoa looked like the star quarterback he has grown to be during his third season in the NFL.

Of course he would have liked to have hit on a couple more passes - the 4th down misfire to Durham Smythe and the slight underthrow to Jaylen Waddle late in the contest that Waddle probably still should have brought in come to mind - but every quarterback in every single game can say the same thing.

On a day when Miami’s defense looked like a big, stinky slice of Swiss cheese against the rushing prowess of Bears quarterback Justin Fields, Tua answered the call with his left arm, slinging the ball all over the place to lead the Dolphins to a road victory.

Next up, a home contest against Tua’s former backup, Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns.

MVP TRACKER

Week One - DB Kader Kohou

Week Two - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Three - S Jevon Holland

Week Four - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Five - RB Raheem Mostert

Week Six - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Seven - DB Noah Igbinoghene

Week Eight - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Nine - QB Tua Tagovailoa