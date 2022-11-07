Ravens vs. Saints winners picks for Monday Night Football Week 9

The NFL’s Week 9 schedule comes to an end tonight as the Baltimore Ravens visit the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. The Ravens enter tonight’s game 5-3, a half-game ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals who beat the Carolina Panthers this week. The Ravens are looking to extend that back to a full-game lead with a win tonight and maintain their spot as the third-seeded team in the AFC playoff picture mid-way through the season.

The Saints come into the game at 3-5, but just a half-game out of the NFC South lead. With a win tonight, they will tie the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons for the division lead and will slot in as the first team on the outside looking in for the NFC playoff picture.

Tonight’s game will air on ESPN. The Manning-cast will also air this week over on ESPN2 before the brothers take a break until Week 13.

As we do with every game between Week 1 and the Super Bowl, our contributors have picked the winner for tonight’s game. We primarily focus on the straight-up/moneyline winner for our pool, though you can check out any picks made against the spread or for the over/under point total as well. Everything is in the widget below.

James McKinney has taken the overall lead on the season with a 10-2 performance so fare this week. CT Smith has the second-best record for the week at 9-3, while Marek Brave, Josh Houtz, and I are all 8-4 through the first 12 games on the Week 9 schedule. Jake Mendel has a 5-7 record heading into Monday night’s game.

On to tonight’s picks. Odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. Our friends at Tallysight provide us with the picks graphics used below.

Here are our Week 9 Monday Night Football picks:

And, since we are now at the end of Week 8, let’s bring together the entire group of picks for this week: