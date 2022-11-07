Dolphins open as favorites for Week 10 vs. Browns

The Miami Dolphins have won three-straight games, the second time they have reached that mark on the season. They are looking to move to 7-3 on the season with a fourth-straight victory this weekend when they welcome the Cleveland Browns to South Florida. The Browns, meanwhile, are 3-5 on the year and are coming off their bye week, having beaten the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8.

Miami’s offense is clicking right now, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle all in rhythm and putting up ridiculous numbers. The defense has struggled, however, with Miami’s last two victories coming in shootouts, beating the Detroit Lions 31-27 in Week 8 and the Chicago Bears 35-32 in Week 9. Will the defense be able to slow the Browns, who have two weeks to scheme for Miami?

DraftKings Sportsbook released their opening odds for the game, with Miami favored by four points. The point total for the game is set at 48.5, while the money line has Miami -205 for the straight-up win, while the Browns are +175. With Miami’s defense allowing points to be scored, it feels like the point total might be a little low as the week starts.

We will continue to watch the line as the week progresses. Kickoff for the Dolphins and Browns is at 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 13.