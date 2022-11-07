Colts fire Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts benched quarterback Matt Ryan after Week 7, moving to 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehilnger to try to provide a spark after a disappointing 3-3-1 start to the season. Last week, the team fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as they continued to look for a spark. Following two more losses, including Sunday’s 26-3 defeat at the hands of the New England Patriots, the Colts are again looking for a spark, this time with a change at head coach. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich.

Reich was hired as the Colts head coach in 2018, after Josh McDaniels was hired then backed out of the position. He led the Dolphins to a 10-6 record in his first year, then won a Wild Card playoff game before losing in the Divisional Round. He also made a playoff appearance in 2020, losing in the Wild Card round. In four-and-a-half seasons in Indianapolis, he recorded a 40-33-1 record.

Reich becomes the second head coach fired this season, joining former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

Prior to being hired as the Colts’ head coach, Reich had served with several teams as an assistant coach. He started his coaching career in 2006 with the Colts as an intern, then worked his way up to an offensive coaching staff assistant, quarterbacks coach, and wide receivers coach. He also worked as the wide receivers coach with the Arizona Cardinals, the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator with the San Diego Chargers, and the offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles. As a player, Reich played quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, the Carolina Panthers, the New York Jets, and the Detroit Lions, retiring in 1998.

Chris Shepherd from Stampede Blue suggests the Colts, who basically have no one left to run the offense or the team, could let former wide receiver and current Colts wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne take over the play calling duties to gain experience.

No interim head coach has been named. The Colts, at 3-5-1, are currently second in the AFC South and 10th in the AFC playoff picture.

For more on the head coaching change and all things Colts, head over to Stampede Blue.