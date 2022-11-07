3 Reasons Why The Dolphins Beat The Bears In Week 9 - 2022

Game Summary:

Make that three.

The Miami Dolphins pulled off a 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 9, winning their third consecutive game and improving to 6-3 on the season.

Here’s three reasons why the Dolphins were able to beat the Bears:

Reason 1: Tua Tagovailoa

Week by week, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to get better. Following a career game in Week 8, Tua showed up once again in Week 9, throwing for 302 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, a passer rating of 135.7, and completing 21 of his 30 pass attempts (70%). As he’s done in almost every game he’s played this year, Tua shredded a strong Chicago defense, who were ranked as the 4th-best pass defense in the NFL coming into the game.

On his way to leading the Dolphins to their third straight win, Tua broke a franchise record on Sunday, becoming the only quarterback in Dolphins history to throw for 300+ yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in two consecutive games (and yes, that includes Dan Marino).

Reason 2: Jeff Wilson Jr.

As far as debuts go, pretty good.

In his first game as a Miami Dolphin, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. rushed for 51 yards on just 9 carries, had 3 catches for 21 yards, and added a touchdown late in the 3rd quarter.

While starting running back Raheem Mostert struggled at times in Week 9, Wilson did not. He found holes where holes didn’t exist, stayed vertical, and flat out ran the rock down Chicago’s throat. When Miami needed a spark on Sunday, Wilson was there to provide it.

Reason 3: The Cheetah and The Penguin

It’s a little boring writing about how good Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are every week, but it certainly isn’t boring watching them.

On their way to helping the Dolphins rattle off their 3rd straight win, Hill and Waddle combined for 12 catches, 228 yards, and two touchdowns against the Bears on Sunday. Hill became the first player this season to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards, and Waddle isn’t far behind at 812 yards (4th-most).

I’ve lost count of how many times Hill and Waddle have helped the Dolphins to a victory this season, and Sunday was no different.

Game Preview:

The Dolphins host the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, who are coming off their bye week. Although their 3-5 record may suggestive otherwise, the Browns are a strong, smash-mouth football team who are well equipped to play spoiler next Sunday. They will be well rested, and the Dolphins will have their work cut out for them.

What did you think of Sunday’s game vs the Bears? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

