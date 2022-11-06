Dolphins vs. Bears live updates, scores, immediate reactions

The Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears are facing off in a Week 9 matchup. The Dolphins come into today’s game having won their last two and looking to improve on their 5-3 record on the season. The Bears lost last week to fall to 3-5, but they are starting to look more improved, especially on offense, and could come into today thinking upset.

Miami’s offense is looking to continue the explosiveness it showed last week, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the NFL’s top-rated passer, using wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, first and fourth respectively in receiving yards this season, to put up points. The Dolphins reinforced their defense this week with a trade for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and he is expected to play today.

The Bears seemed to be a team looking toward the future with two trades, sending away edge rusher Robert Quinn and linebacker Roquan Smith to add draft picks. They did bolster the weapons around quarterback Justin Fields, however, as they also added wide receiver Chase Claypool.

How will this game turnout? We keep up with all the action, the scores, and provide our immediate reactions throughout the afternoon.

Live Score Update

Dolphins 21 - Bears 17

First Quarter Reactions

The Bears started with the ball after the Dolphins won the toss and deferred. They started with a seve-yard pass from quarterback Justin Fields to tight end Cole Kmet, then came back for a 12-yard pass from Fields to receiver Dante Pettis. The key to the drive was the Chicago debut of Claypool, who caught a bubble screen for one yard on the third play, then drew the defensive pass interference flag on the fifth play, moving the ball 28 yards. Fields was able to scramble for six yards three plays later, but the drive stalled at the Miami 14-yard line and Chicago kicked the field goal. Bears 3-0.

Not the best start to the game for the Dolphins defense, but at least it was not a touchdown. Safety Eric Rowe, who was a healthy scratch last week, started in this game, and Bradley Chubb was in the game and getting pressure early. Some good things showing, but they did give up the points.

Miami came out looking to respond, starting with a two-yard run from running back Raheem Mostert up the middle. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa then found wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for 17 yards across the middle. After a screen pass to tight end Mike Gesicki for three yards, Mostert ran for two yards. Tagovailoa then connected with receiver Trent Sherfield as the defense rotated coverage over Waddle and Tyreek Hill, leaving Sherfield in an open spot in the zone and Miami picked up 18 yards. Tagovailoa looked deep toward Hill in the endzone, with the receiver drawing the defensive pass interference penalty and setting up Miami with 1st-and-Goal from the one-yard line. Mostert punched it in on the next play. Dolphins 7-3.

Good drive from the offense. They went 75 yards in six plays over 3:30. The DPI penalty helped, but the offense looks like they are ready to be explosive again. Tua was sharp on his early throws and they are clearly looking to get Mostert involved as well as Hill and Waddle.

The Bears nickel-and-dimed their way down the field on their second possession, starting with a running back David Montgomery run for one-yard, followed by a Kmet end around fr eight yards. Kmet then took the snap under center for a sneak for one yard and first down. After an incomplete pass, FIelds threw an outlet pass to Claypool at the line of scrimmage, but Keion Crossen missed the tackle and it turned into a 12-yard gain. Fields threw to wide receiver Darnell Mooney on the next play, picking up two cards. Another incomplete pass was followed by an apparent sack that turned into a 12-yard gain as Fields went into joystick mode and cut back and forth on the scramble. Two four-yard runs from running back Khalil Herbert, followed by a Montgomery run for three yards, then again for one yard, was followed by one-yard loss from Montgomery. Fields then found Mooney for 10 yards as the first quarter ended.

The drive was simply short play, short play, short play, broken play, short play for the Bears as they kept picking up enough to get the ball moving. Miami has to respond to that. They cannot allow the Bears to nickel-and-dime their way to success, while keeping the ball away from the Dolphins’ offense.

Second Half Reactions

After the break, Fields found Kmet on a short crossing route, aided by a great fake from Fields on the play action, and a block down field turned it into an 18-yard touchdown. Bears 10-3.

That was a great fake. Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips actually played the fake well, reading and reacting to Fields keeping the ball on the play action. The defense was on the field for 15 plays over 7:41 on the drive. Miami cannot afford to allow that to be the norm for the game.

Miami started at their own 25 after the touchback, but backed up after an illegal man downfield penalty on tackle Terron Armstead. On 1st-and-15, Tagovailoa found Hill for 25 yards to erase the penalty and get the offense moving. On the next play, the Bears covered well and Tagovailoa had to take his outlet with Sherfield at the line of scrimmage, picking up one yard. They looked deep on the next play, picking up 26 yards on a pass to Waddle. Tagovailoa faked a handoff and rolled out to a crossing route from receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr., picking up 14 yards. Running back Jeff Wilson, Jr., making his Miami debut after being acquired at the trade deadline earlier in the week, then picked up four yards on a run and four yards on a pass, with Chicago called for roughing the passer after the play. Miami picked up three yards to set up 1st-and-Goal after the penalty. After a Miami timeout, Tagovailoa threw an out-route to Hill who was wide open in the endzone. Dolphins 14-10.

Miami responded again, and they are moving the ball well. How Hill was that wide open in the endzone is a great question, but it worked for the Dolphins so no complaints. Good to see both Cedrick and Jeff Wilson getting involved in the offense.

FIeld started the possession with a 10-yard run, but the drive stalled after that. Herbert runs for two yards and three yards was followed by an incomplete pass and Chicago was forced to punt. As they attempted the kick, Jaelan Phillips burst through the line to block the punt and Andrew Van Ginkel scooped up the loose ball and returned it for the score. Dolphins 21-10.

Good stand from the defense and a great job on special teams from both Phillips and Van Ginkel. Now the defense needs to do it again.

Fields started the Bears’ next drive with a two-yard pass to Kmet, then picked up 17 yards on a run. Two more runs, a four-yarder from Montgomery and a seven-yard gain from Fields gave the Bears another first down. A three-yard run from Montgomery, a six-yard pass from Fields to receiver N’Keal Harry, and a two-yard quarterback sneak kept the drive moving. Field then found Montgomery with an eight-yard pass, then the running back picked up eight yards on the ground. Montgomery carried again on the next play, but was stopped for no gain by defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. Mooney picked up two yards to take the clock to the two-minute warning. After the break, Fields looked to Mooney in the endzone, perfectly placing the ball over Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard for the score. Dolphins 21-17.

The defense could not back up the previous possession’s stop with another, and the Bears moved the ball well on that drive. That pass for the touchdown was absolutely perfect. If it was placed anywhere else, Howard is able to make a play on it. Well done. Can Miami score quickly here, then turn around and score again to start the second half?