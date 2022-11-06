Sunday Night Football: Tennessee Titans @ Kansas City Chiefs Live Thread & Game Information

Week nine’s Sunday Night Football game features the AFC South vs the AFC West. The Tennessee Titans will travel to Missouri this evening to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans enter the week riding a five-game win streak including a win last week, where they were without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, over the Houston Texans 17 to 10. Luckily for Tennessee, they still have Derrick Henry who carried his team offensively by rushing for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Tannehill entered the day as questionable for this evening's game. The Chiefs are coming off a bye week. Prior to the bye week, Kansas City had won three of their past four games including an impressive and convincing win over a very good San Francisco 49ers team in their last game by a score of 44 to 23.

Tennessee Titans (5-2) 1st AFC South @ Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) 1st AFC West