Week 9 Late Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s late afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 9 Late After Noon Games
Seattle Seahawks (5-3) 1st NFC West @ Arizona Cardinals (3-5) 4th NFC West
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: Arizona Cardinals -1.5
- Over/Under: 49
Los Angeles Rams (3-4) 3rd NFC West @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) 2nd NFC South
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3
- Over/Under: 42.5
Loading comments...