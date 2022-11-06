Miami Dolphins @ Chicago Bears Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins kicked off the season red hot, ripping off three wins in a row. Following a concussion suffered by starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the team then lost three straight while Tua was sidelined. Since his return to the starting lineup, Tua has won two straight games. Tau and the offense seemed a bit rusty in his first game back against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game that the Dolphins won nonetheless. Last week's game over the Detroit Lions, Tua’s second back from his injury, seemed to signal that he had shaken off the rust in his game and as a result not only left Detroit with a victory but also with one of the best games of his NFL career in his pocket.

Much of Tua’s great outing was helped by the great play of both of the Dolphin's big-name wideouts, Jalen Waddle and Tyreek Hill once again had unreal numbers considering that they were both able to put them up in the same game. Tyreek left the game with 12 receptions on only 14 targets for 188 yards. Waddle finished the game with 8 receptions on nine targets for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Tua went 29 of 36 attempts, for 382 yards, three touchdowns, and no turnovers for a stellar 138.7 quarterback rating. Tua currently leads the entire NFL in QB rating.

The Dolphin's defense has served as the weaker link on this current roster despite shutting out their last two opponents in the second half of both games. Besides having several injuries affecting the secondary the lack of being able to mount a consistent pass rush has only put that much more pressure on the secondary. Miami, in the hours before the NFL trade deadline, managed to trade for the former Denver Bronco pass rush specialist, OLB Bradley Chubb in an effort to sure up the defensive line and hopefully create more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

On the other side of the ball, the Chicago Bears come into the game having lost four of their last five games including a blowout loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys last week 29 to 49. The Bears’ one win over that stretch of games came two weeks ago with a 33 to 14 win over the New England Patriots.

Miami Dolphins (5-3) 3rd AFC East @ Chicago Bears (3-5) 3rd NFC North