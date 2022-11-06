2022 NFL Week 9 winners picks from The Phinsider

Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season is here, with a slate of 11 games on Sunday. The early time slot, with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff, will feature the Buffalo Bills at New York Jets game on CBS while FOX will feature the Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions. At 4 pm. ET, the Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the lone contest on CBS. Sunday night’s game will feature the Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs on NBC.

Also in the early slot, the Miami Dolphins will face the Chicago Bears, the Indianapolis Colts will visit the New England Patriots, and the Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars, all on CBS. On FOX, the other games will be the Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons, the Minnesota Vikings at the Washington Commanders, and the Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals. While it is a CBS doubleheader, FOX will locally air the Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals in the late timeslot as well.

Since there are games today, you know we also have our straight-up winners picks. Thursday’s game featured every one of the contributors correctly predicting the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Houston Texans to stay undefeated on the year.

Including Thursday’s game, Marek Brave and James McKinney are on top of the standings, sitting at 71-52-1 for the year. CT Smith and Josh Houtz are next at 68-55-1, while Jake Mendel is 66-57-1. I am 64-59-1 on the season.

While we focus primarily on the straight-up winners picks, our contributors also have the opportunity to make picks against the spread and for the point total. You can check out those picks in the widget below, provided to us by Tallysight.

The odds are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are our Sunday picks for Week 9. We will post our Monday picks tomorrow morning.