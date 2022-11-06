Dolphins vs. Bears: What to watch for Miami in Week 9

The Miami Dolphins are heading into Week 9 with a 5-3 record and looking like a team ready to compete in the AFC this year. They have made trades to add reinforcements to both the offense and the defense, they have designed an offense that is putting up ridiculous numbers, and they have survived multiple injuries all across the roster. What should we expect to see from the Dolphins as they face the Chicago Bears this afternoon? It is time to take a look.

The Bears come into the game sort of stuck in no man’s land. They are 3-5 and could push their way into the postseason picture in the NFC, but they are also struggling and looking like a team focused more on the future than right now. What should we expect to see from Chicago today?

Will the Bears miss Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn?

Chicago’s defense is not the defense of the 1985 team, nor is it the Brian Urlacher era defense. The Bears have struggled to stop teams this year, especially on the ground where they are allowing 156 yards per game, the second most in the league. They have now traded away their top two stars, and are hoping they can still get production, especially when it comes to pressuring opposing quarterbacks. The Bears will now have to shuffle their defensive alignment and will be turning to rookies to make up for Smith and Quinn no longer being on the roster. Rookie linebackers Sterling Weatherford and Jack Sanborn, both signed as undrafted free agents, likely see an increase in their playing time, especially in the middle of the defense with one of them probably becoming the starting middle linebacker. Defensive ends Trevis Gipson, a 2020 fifth-round pick, and rookie Dominique Robinson, a fifth-round pick this year, have to pick up the pass-rushing slack.

The Dolphins’ offensive line has not be spectacular this year, but they have been solid, which is much improved over their 2021 performance. They will now be tested by some younger players looking to prove they can fill the hole left by the trades Chicago made. Will the trades prove too much for the Chicago defense?

Can Miami’s defense contain Justin Fields’ running?

If there is anything that gives Dolphins fans nightmares, it is the specter of running quarterbacks gashing the defense over and over. It has been a problem for several years, and there is a potential for it to show up this afternoon. The Bears have started allowing quarterback Justin Fields to run more, both as a scrambling quarterback and on designed runs. Miami’s defense will have to contain the 2021 11th-overall draft pick.

Fields rushed for 48 yards over the first two weeks of the season. He has hit at least 47 rushing yards every week since Week 3, and he has had at least 60 rushing yards each of the last three weeks. He has also rushed for a touchdown the past two weeks. The Bears are going to look to make the Miami defense prove they can stop Fields’ running, and they are going to look to use the threat of him running to open up passing lanes. Add in the success running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert are having this year, and Miami needs to come prepared.

Will Bradley Chubb have an impact on the game?

The Dolphins made two trades ahead of the deadline on Tuesday, acquiring running back Jeff Wilson, Jr., from the San Francisco 49ers and linebacker Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos. Wilson will serve as depth behind Raheem Mostert, but he could see some playing time as he reunites with Mostert and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, both of whom were in San Francisco last year, with McDaniel working as the offensive coordinator for the 49ers. His familiarity with the system could allow him to have a role.

It is Chubb who will be more interesting to watch, however. How quickly will he be able to get up to speed with the defensive scheme and play calling? “Yeah, they’re going to play,” McDaniel said of both Wilson and Chubb. “To what exact degree, that depends on multiple variables. We started putting the game plans together before they were on the team. Things move fast. They’re both professionals. They’re both ready and comfortable within the plan and within their roles. It will be somewhere between zero snaps and what they’ll normally get in a given week, just somewhere in that range. But it’ll be more than zero snaps.”

McDaniel said it is not as simple as telling Chubb to go get the quarterback, but that the team will put him in a position to have success and to “play fast” against the Bears. We will have to watch to see how much of an impact he could have in his first game with the Dolphins.

Can Tyreek Hill remain on a record-setting pace?

Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill already has 961 receiving yards on the season. That gives him an average of 120.1 yards per game and on pace for 2,042 yards this season, which would make him the first 2,000-yard receiver in league history. To reach Calvin Johnson’s 2012 total of 1,964 yards, Hill needs to average 111.4 yards over the remaining nine games on Miami’s schedule. In a game in which the Bears could be searching for their pass rush, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Hill could put up gaudy numbers, something that would help Hill remain on pace to set a new NFL record.

Will Miami’s secondary continue to find success despite injuries?

The Dolphins’ “next-man-up” secondary has been surprisingly successful this year. With injuries all over the place, cornerback Xavien Howard trying to play through injuries to both groin muscles, cornerback Byron Jones has been on the physically unable to perform list all year as he recovers from an offseason ankle injury, cornerbacks Trill Williams (torn ACL) and Nik Needham (torn Achilles) are on injured reserve, safety Brandon Jones is on IR with an ACL tear, and cornerbacks Keion Crossen (knee) and Kaden Kohou (oblique) have been slowed and missed practice and game time with injuries. Yet, somehow, the team keeps making plays.

Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel have stepped up, playing much larger roles than expected. Howard has done his best to keep the injuries from slowing him down, and the rest of the group has rotated in and out as injuries heal or reoccur. It is not ideal, but it has been working. Will it continue to work this week?