Dolphins vs. Bears: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Miami Dolphins have found their stride and have won back-to-back games in Week 7 and 8, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions. They started the year with three-straight wins and now look to match that with a third-straight victory as they head to Illinois to face the Chicago Bears. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa having shaken off the rust from two weeks of being sidelined by a concussion, and with wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle putting up video game numbers every week, Miami looks like they are a team who can compete with anyone.

The Bears come into today’s game looking to rebound after losing to the Dallas Cowboys last week. They are 3-5 on the season and in third place in the NFC North, though they are tied with the Green Bay Packers. They both sold and bought during the buildup to this week’s NFL trade deadline, sending away linebacker Roquan Smith, a week after shipping off defensive end Robert Quinn, then acquiring wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Who will this Bears team be when kickoff arrives this afternoon?

The Dolphins are listed as 4.5-point favorites as of Sunday morning, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total score is set at 45.5 points.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Miami Dolphins (5-3) vs. Chicago Bears (3-5)

2022 NFL Season Week 9

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET, Nov. 6, 2022

Where is the game?

Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Who is the broadcast team?

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

What is the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket channel?

705

How can I stream the game?

Sling TV

FuboTV

Paramount+ (CBS Local)

(CBS Local) NFL+ (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

SiriusXM channels: 99/390 (Dolphins), 111/231 (Bears)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper

Who are the referees for the game?

Ron Torbet (Referee); Mark Pellis (Umpire); Max Causey (Down Judge); Tim Podraza (Line Judge); Ryan Dickson (Field Judge); Keith Washington (Side Judge); Tony Josselyn (Back Judge); Denise Crudup (Replay Official); Gerlad Frye (Replay Assistant)

What are the current betting odds?

Dolphins -4.5

O/U: 45.5

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: Wide receiver River Cracraft - illness (Dolphins)

Doubtful: Offensive tackle Austin Jackson - ankle/calf (Dolphins)

Questionable: Offensive tackle Terron Armstead - toe/Achilles (Dolphins); Tight end Tanner Conner - knee (Dolphins); Linebacker Jaelan Phillips - quadriceps (Dolphins); Safety Eric Rowe - hip (Dolphins); Offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter - illness (Bears)

Were there any practice squad players elevated for this game?

Dolphins - Offensive lineman Kion Smith (2nd elevation)

Bears - None

Note: In 2022, practice squad players may be elevated three times before they have to be signed to the regular season 53-man roster if the team wants them to play in any further games.

Miami elevation tracker 2022:

Larnel Coleman, offensive tackle - 3 elevations (Weeks 2-4) - Signed with the Carolina Panthers on 10/25/22

on 10/25/22 River Cracraft, wide receiver - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 4

Verone McKinley III, safety - 3 elevations (Weeks 1, 7-8)

Brandon Shell, offensive lineman - 2 elevations (Week 5-6) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 7

Kion Smith, offensive lineman - 2 elevations (Weeks 6, 9)

Braylon Sanders, wide receiver - 1 elevation (Week 8)

Ben Sille, defensive lineman - 1 elevation (Week 7)

Were any players activated from injured reserve this week?

Dolphins - Offensive tackle Austin Jackson

Bears - Offensive lineman Cody Whitehair

What will the weather be like for the game?

Clear, 61°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 9-4 (regular season)

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 31-28 (OT) at Miami, 10/14/18 (2018 Week 6)

Who won most recently at site?

Dolphins 27-14 at Chicago, 10/19/14 (2014 Week 7)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. Lions)

Matt Eberflus (0-0 vs. Dolphins)

