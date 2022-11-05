Do you remember Albert Wilson’s epic performance from the last time Chicago played the Dolphins?

The Chicago Bears are all that stand between Miami’s second three-game winning streak under first-year coach Mike McDaniel. As the Dolphins prepare to face quarterback Justin Fields and a Chicago offense that averages 19.4 points per game, it’ll be the first time in four years since these two teams met.

It was Oct. 14 at Hard Rock Stadium when the Bears were 3-1 before losing 31-28 to the Brock Osweiler-led Dolphins, which sat at 3-2. Miami jumped out to an early 7-0 lead on a five-yard touchdown reception for Nick O’Leary.

Miami maintained that lead until the third quarter when Mitch Trubisky erupted with touchdown passes to Trey Burton and Allen Robinson. The Dolphins countered with a 50-yard field goal by Jason Sanders, but Chicago outscored Miami 21-3 in the frame and led 21-10 with a quarter to play.

the second albert wilson TD is even more impressive than the first. pic.twitter.com/600dOooB7u — josh houtz (@houtz) October 20, 2018

The fourth quarter belonged to Albert Wilson, scoring on a 43-yard touchdown and a 75-yard touchdown, which tied the game at 28 with three minutes to play. The game went the distance as Jason Sanders kicked a field goal from 47-yards out as time expired in overtime.

Osweiler completed 28 of 44 pass attempts for 380 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Frank Gore carried the rock 15 times for 101 yards and Wilson was the game’s star, catching six of nine targets for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

there’s not a defensive back in the NFL that’s going to tackle albert wilson 1 on 1 in the open field. dude is just too damn fast. pic.twitter.com/Q8p3nFqn4m — josh houtz (@houtz) October 20, 2018

Defensively, linebacker Kiko Alonso led the team with 11 tackles and T.J. McDonald intercepted a Trubisky pass.

The Dolphins improved to 4-2 with the win but ended the year with three-straight losses and a 7-9 record under third-year coach Adam Gase. In 2022, however, the Dolphins are expecting better results from an up-and-coming squad led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.