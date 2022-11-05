Miami Dolphins elevate tackle Kion Smith for Sunday’s game against Chicago Bears; Verone McKinley III not elevated

With starting left tackle Terron Armstead still dealing with a toe issue, and now also having an achilles ailment, eyes were on Miami’s practice report throughout the week and then again on today’s official elevation announcement.

The Miami Dolphins chose to elevate just one player for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears - tackle Kion Smith. This news bodes well for Armstead’s chances of suiting up in the Windy City, while it also means that starting right tackle Austin Jackson is likely to sit for another week.

Meanwhile, rookie safety Verone McKinley III was not elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s contest. McKinley is out of elevations (teams can elevate a practice squad player only three times before they’re required to sign them to the active roster), so he remains on the practice squad and will be inactive against the Bears.

The McKinley news means that it is likely that safety Eric Rowe will be active against Chicago despite being a healthy scratch against the Detroit Lions in week eight.

Miami looks to continue their recent winning ways when they take on the Bears in Chicago on Sunday at Soldier Field.