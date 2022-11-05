Austin Jackson returns to practice for the first time since suffering an injury in Week 1 against the Patriots

The Miami Dolphins selected Austin Jackson with the second of three first-round in the 2020 NFL draft. Jackson began his career as the team’s left tackle and spent time as left guard.

Entering the 2022 season, however, Jackson was penciled in as the team’s starting right tackle, protecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side. The former USC Trojan played 14 snaps in Miami’s Week 1 win over the New England Patriots before exiting the game with an ankle injury.

Greg Little played 285 snaps at right tackle in place of Jackson and recently, former Seattle Seahawk and New York Jet, Brandon Shell has started at the position and hasn’t allowed a sack in 267 snaps.

Friday marked the first time Jackson practiced with the team since suffering the ankle injury against the Patriots and was listed as a limited participant on the injury report.

While Shell has impressed in limited playing time this season, it’s starting to look like the Dolphins will have some much-needed depth on the offensive line as it looks to finish the season strong with nine games left to play.

With just two weeks before the Dolphins hit the bye week, there is always the possibility that coach Mike McDaniel and his staff hold Jackson out until Nov. 27 against the Houston Texans.