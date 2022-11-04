Dolphins vs. Bears 2022 Week 9 preview: Stream, odds, stats, history, and more

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been back in the starting lineup for two weeks, and the Dolphins have won both games. The team is 5-0 in games in which Tagovailoa finishes the contest, with their three losses coming in the game in which Tagovailoa left with a concussion and the two games while he recovered from the head injury. Miami is in the sixth-seed position in the AFC playoff picture as the league reaches the half-way mark of the regular season.

This weekend, the Dolphins visit the Chicago Bears. The Bears come into Week 9 with a 3-5 record, coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. They are playing better than they were earlier in the year, in large part because some of the restrictions on quarterback Justin Fields have been loosened, letting him improvise and use his running ability to keep plays alive or run for yardage. Chicago is 14th in the NFC playoff picture, but by record, they are tied with everyone up to the tenth spot and just a half-game behind the ninth seed. If they pull off a win this week, they could find themselves back in the conversation for the postseason.

How will this game play out? Can the explosive Miami offense continue to rack-up record-pace yardage? Will the Bears pull off the upset and send the Dolphins back to South Florida with a loss?

The line for Sunday’s game has Miami favored by 4 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total for the game is a total of 45.5 points.

We set you up for the game with the information you need and the key stats for the contest.

Game: Miami Dolphins (5-3) at Chicago Bears (3-5)

Date/Time: Nov. 6, 2022 / 1 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Series Leader: Dolphins 9-4

Streak: Dolphins have won last two

Last game: Dolphins 31-28 (OT) at Miami, 10/14/18 (2018 Week 6)

Last game at site: Dolphins 27-14 at Chicago, 10/19/14 (2014 Week 7)

Coaches vs. Opponent: Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. Chicago), Matt Eberflus (0-0 vs. Dolphins)

TV Broadcast: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)

Dolphins Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Dolphins Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper; SiriusXM channels: 99/390 (Dolphins), 111/231 (Bears)

Online Streaming: Sling TV; FuboTV; Paramount+ (CBS Local)

SB Nation: Windy City Gridiron | @WCGridiron

Weather: Clear, 58°F

Odds: Dolphins -4 | 45.5 O/U (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Referee: Ron Torbert

Dolphins notes:

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 29 of 36 atts. (season-high 80.6 pct.) for 382 yards & 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs with career-high 138.7 rating last week. Is 1 of 2 QBs (Patrick Mahomes) with 350+ pass yards & 3+ TD passes in 2 games this season. Aims for 3rd in row with 0 INTs & 90+ rating. Has 961 pass yards (320.3 per game) & 9 TDs vs. 3 INTs with 120.5 rating in 3 road starts in 2022. Is 6-1 in his career as starter vs. NFC & aims for his 7th in row vs. NFC with 90+ rating. Leads NFL with 112.7 rating this season.

Running back Raheem Mostert rushed for 64 yards last week. Has 65+ scrimmage yards in each of 1st 4 road games this season.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill led team with 12 catches for 188 yards in Week 8, his 4th game with 10+ catches & 150+ rec. yards this season, tied for most such games ever in single season. Is 1 of 2 in NFL history (Roy Green - 1984) with 150+ rec. yards in 4 of team’s 1st 8 games of season. Has 10+ catches & 160+ rec. yards in 3 of 4 road games in 2022. Leads NFL with 961 rec. yards, 3rd-most ever by player through team’s 1st 8 games of season.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had 8 catches for 106 yards & 2 TDs last week, his 4th 100yard game & 2nd 2-TD game this season. Aims for 4th in row with 85+ rec. yards.

Tight end Mike Gesicki had TD catch in Week 8 & has rec. TD in 2 of past 3.

Cornerback Xavien Howard had TFL & FR in last meeting.

Safety Jevon Holland led team with career-high 12 tackles & had PD last week. Aims for 4th in row with 5+ tackles & 3rd in row with PD.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb expected to make Mia. debut.

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler had season-high 2 PD & 1st sack of season in Week 8.

Bears notes:

Chicago can become 2nd team in SB era (1976 Steelers) with 225+ rush yards in 4 straight games.

Quarterback Justin Fields completed 17 of 23 atts. (career-high 73.9 pct. as starter) with 211 yards (151 pass, 60 rush) & 3 TDs (2 pass, 1 rush) vs. 0 INTs for career-high 120 rating last week. Ranks 2nd among QBs with 424 rush yards in 2022. Aims for his 3rd in row with rush TD. Running back David Montgomery had 75 scrimmage yards (53 rush, 22 rec.) last week. Has 50+ scrimmage yards in 6 of his 7 games this season.

Running back Khalil Herbert rushed for 99 yards & had 4th rush TD of season last week. Has 70+ scrimmage yards in 5 of his past 6. Has 3 rush TDs in 3 home games this season. Aims for his 3rd in row with TD.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney led team with 5 catches for 70 yards last week. Aims for his 6th in row with 50+ rec. yards.

Tight end Cole Kmet had 1st rec. TD of season in Week 8.

Defensive back Eddie Jackson led team & tied his career high with 11 tackles & had 4th INT of season in Week 8. Has INT in 2 of his 3 home games this season.

Defensive back Jaquan Brisker (rookie) had 9 tackles & 3rd sack of the season last week. Leads all rookie DBs in tackles (51) & ranks tied-2nd among all rookies in sacks (3).

Defensive line Justin Jones has 4 PD in his past 4 & is 1 of 2 in NFL (Devin White) with 6+ TFL (6) & 4+ PD (4) in 2022.

Linebacker Nicholas Morrow has 5+ tackles in 7 of his 8 games this season & aims for his 5th in row with 5+ tackles.

Dolphins-Bears statistical leaders Dolphins Bears Dolphins Bears W 31-27 at PITT Last Week L 49-29 at DAL 22.3 (19th) Points For 19.4 (9th) 380.6 (10th) Offense 315.3 (4th) Tua Tagovailoa

130/186, 69.9% (3rd), 1,678 yds (18th), 9.0 avg (1st), 12 TD (T-7th), 3 INT (T-43rd), 112.7 rate (1st) Passing Justin Fields 93/159, 58.5% (32nd), 1,199 yds (25th), 7.5 avg (T-10th), 7 TD (T-22nd), 6 INT (T-62nd), 81.2 rate (T-26th) Raheem Mostert 101 att (15th), 452 yds (19th), 4.5 avg (T-26th), 1 TD (T-54th) Rushing Khalil Herbert 91 att (21st), 563 yds (9th), 6.2 avg (T-2nd), 4 TD (T-13th) Tyreek Hill

69 rec (1st), 961 yds (1st), 13.6 avg (T-32nd), 2 TD (T-43rd) Receiving Darnell Mooney 25 rec (T-73rd), 364 yds (T-45th), 14.6 avg (T-20th) 24.0 (23rd) Points Against 22.6 (32nd) 362.8 (21st) Defense 344.0 (32nd) Jaelan Phillips 3 sacks (T-50th) Sacks Jaquan Brisker (R) 3 sacks (T-50th) Jevon Holland 2 INT (T-14th) Interceptions Eddie Jackson

4 INT (1st) -3 (7/10) (T-21st) Take/Give Away +1 (13/12) (30th) Thomas Morstead 45.5 avg (24th), 40.5 net avg (T-24th), 13 in 20 (10th) Punting Trenton Gill (R) 48.5 avg (T-11th), 42.6 net avg (11th), 9 in 20 (T-22nd) Jason Sanders 52 pts (17th), 19/20 PAT, 11/14 FG Kicking Cairo Santos 47 pts (T-23rd), 11/13 PAT, 12/12 FG