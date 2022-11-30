Dolphins vs. 49ers Week 13 preview: Miami facing tough test against familiar opponent

The Miami Dolphins visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a matchup of two division leaders. We collect all our preview, in-game, and recap coverage in one place for you.

The Miami Dolphins come off their win over the Houston Texans and head into one of the toughest stretches on their 2022 schedule. Over the next three weeks, they will play at the San Francisco 49ers, at the Los Angeles Chargers, and at the Buffalo Bills. This stretch may determine the AFC playoff chances for the Dolphins, and it starts with an opponent who, despite being in the NFC and not often on Miami’s schedule, is very familiar to the team.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel was the offensive coordinator and run game coordinator for the 49ers from 2017 through 2021. When he left San Francisco for the job with Miami, he added assistant head coach and tight ends coach Jon Embree, who held the same positions with the 49ers from 2017 through 2021, and wide receivers coach Wes Welker, who was San Francisco’s wide receivers coach from 2019 through 2021. Miami offensive assistant coach Mike Person was an offensive lineman, starting 30 games, for the 49ers from 2018 through 2019. Dolphins offensive assistant Aldrick Robinson played 16 games at wide receiver for San Francisco in 2017.

Dolphins running backs Salvon Ahmed, Raheem Mostert, and Jeff Wilson, Jr., all spent time with the 49ers, as did wide receivers River Cracraft and Trent Sherfield. Ahmed was signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Washington in 2020, but was waived during the preseason and joined the Dolphins. Mostert played for San Francisco from 2016 through 2021, appearing in 46 games (nine starts) and rushing for 1,610 yards on 284 carriers with 11 touchdowns along with 361 receiving yards on 36 receptions with three scores. Wilson, for whom Miami traded at the deadline this season, played for San Francisco from 2018 through Week 8 this year, appearing in 45 games (15 starts) with 1,733 rushing yards on 390 attempts, scoring 15 touchdowns, along with 387 receiving yards on 45 catches with four touchdowns. Cracraft spent 2020 and 2021 with San Francisco, playing in 15 games (one start) with six receptions for 41 yards. Sherfield played 2021 with the 49ers, appearing in 17 games (one start) with nine catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the 49ers’ running game coordinator and offensive line coach Chris Foerster was Miami’s offensive coordinator in 2004 and was the offensive line coach in 2016 and 2017, adding the run game coordinator title in 2017, before resigning from the team during the 2017 season after a video leaked showing him snorting a white powder in his office with the team. San Francisco tight ends coach Brian Fluery was a football research analyst with the Dolphins in 2016 and their director of football research in 2017 and 2018. The 49ers’ defensive line coach Kris Kocurek held the same position with Miami in 2018. San Francisco quarterbacks coach Brian Griese was Miami’s quarterback in 2003, starting five games and throwing for 813 yards with five touchdowns.

As for players, 49ers’ offensive lineman Jake Brendel appeared in 21 games (three starts) with Miami from 2016 through 2018 and longsnapper Taybor Pepper appeared in all 16 games with Miami in 2019.

The connections between the teams also include San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa, who is the son of former Dolphins defensive end John Bosa and the nephew of former Dolphins linebacker Eric Kumerow. Miami defensive assistant coach Ryan Slowik is the brother of 49ers offensive passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik.

For two teams that do not face each other often, they are extremely familiar with each other.

San Francisco brings the league’s top-ranked defense into the game, allowing just 281.7 yards per game this year. They are also first in rushing defense, giving up just 79.5 yards on the ground in each game, and in scoring defense, allowing just 15.7 points per game. They are 11th against the pass, allowing 202.3 yards per contest.

On offense, the 49ers are 10th in total offense, gaining 358.5 yards per game, 10th in passing offense with 234.2 yards per game through the air, 11 in rushing offense with 124.4 ground yards per game, and 15th in scoring offense, putting up 22.6 points per game.

The Dolphins defensively are 17th in the league, allowing 343.4 yards per game. They are 22nd against the pass, giving up 233.8 yards per game, and 10th against the run, allowing 109.5 yards per game. Miami is 19th in scoring defense, allowing opponents to average 23.3 points scored per game.

Miami’s offense is third overall this year, gaining 386.7 yards in each game. They are second in passing offense, picking up 291.9 yards through the air in each game, while they are the 28th-ranked rushing offense, gaining just 94.8 yards per game on the ground. The Dolphins are sixth in scoring offense this season, putting up 25.6 points per game through 11 contests.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, this game is expected to be fairly close. The 49ers are favored by 4.0 points as of Wednesday. The line originally opened at four points, moved to 3.5, but is now back up to the original spread. The point total is set at 46.5 points. On the moneyline, the Dolphins are +170 to win, while the 49ers are -200.

Below you will find all of our game coverage - from previews to recaps and reactions - collected in one place for you.

