NFL power rankings Week 13: Chiefs hold off Eagles for top spot

The NFL in on to Week 13 of the schedule, moving toward the back end of the 2022 season. There are just six weeks remaining before the regular season ends and the playoffs start. Which teams are peaking as they look to get involved in the NFC or AFC playoff picture? The Phinsider Week 13 NFL power rankings are here to sort it out.

The Kansas City Chiefs remain in the top spot in this week’s power rankings, holding off the Philadelphia Eagles who move from three to two this week. The Dallas Cowboys, who were second last week, fell to six this week, despite beating the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. Should their win have been more convincing? Our rankings seem to think so.

The San Francisco 49ers jumped from eight to three this week and look like a team that could make a strong push in the NFC bracket this year - not bad for a team starting the quarterback they did not want. The top five are rounded out by the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, who swap the fourth and fifth spots from last week. The Dolphins lead the Bills in the AFC East, though both teams have identical records and could be looking at a Week 15 contest to decide who will be the division champs this year.

Rather than just taking last week’s rankings, moving the teams up if they won or down if they lost, we start with a clean slate each week and we have two people make the rankings. Josh Houtz and Kevin Nogle make the power rankings draft style, alternating picks to answer the questions, “Who can win the Super Bowl?”

This week, Nogle has the odd picks while Houtz has the even selections.

NFL Power Rankings Week 13 2022