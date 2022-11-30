A few weeks ago, Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was mic’d up, and it was everything you could have hoped for and more. This week, it was his head coach Mike McDaniel’s turn to wear a wire, and it did not disappoint.

The video, which is 4:45 long, showcases a head coach much different than what many fans have become accustomed to over the years. It shows a coach that isn’t above any player and who has genuine relationships with each and every one of his players.

Here’s the official video:

One of my favorite parts from this Mic’d-up segment was hearing Mike McDaniel troll his star quarterback, Tua Tagovialoa. You may have seen this video, as it has been making its rounds across social media, even appearing on ESPN’s Sportscenter!

“Georgia is definitely the best SEC school, without a shadow of a doubt. I’m so glad Tua can hear me.”

McDaniel telling Tua in his ear piece that Georgia is the best team in the SEC is an ELITE troll pic.twitter.com/qy7CBBaZJH — Smoke (@nickysmokess) November 30, 2022

He then talks about Tua’s technique in high school, which McDaniel defines as trash. “Thank god for Bev(ell)!” he shouted. The relationship between QB1 and his new head coach is night and day compared to what we were used to.

McDaniel x Tua. I just love it sm! pic.twitter.com/af2VxUItXZ — Tili (@tili____) November 30, 2022

Another part that stood out in McDaniel’s Mic’d up video was him begging Miami’s defense to make a game-changing play.

“Hey, captain! Go get yourself a pick-six. Let’s go get MORE. More! More! More! He sounded like Kylo Ren, TBQH.

The defense responded with one of their best showings of the season.

the @miamidolphins defense recorded five sacks, three forced fumbles (one recovered), two interceptions, and a touchdown in sunday's 30-15 win over the texans. #finsup pic.twitter.com/ZYL6Y5QlVX — josh houtz (@houtz) November 29, 2022

And, of course, this next-level analysis when breaking down fullback Alec Ingold’s ability to make the first defender miss.

“Hey, that was cool what you did when that first guy tried to tackle you, and you didn’t let him tackle you. That was sick.”

Mike McDaniel isn’t your average NFL head coach, this we already knew. He’s been called goofy and quirky by the masses, but what does any of that really mean? Miami’s new head coach is just like you and me. (Did you know he went to Yale?) Except he’s done something that very few first-time head coaches have accomplished throughout NFL history. He’s winning football games, and if the league ended today, he’d be one of the favorite s to win NFL Coach of the Year.

#That’sMyHeadCoach

What are your thoughts on Mike McDaniel's “Mic’d Up” episode? How confident are you in Miami’s new head coach? Should he be the favorite for NFL Coach of the Year? Let us know in the comments section below!