Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Why Bill Belichick compares Rhamondre Stevenson to a Patriots legend - Pats Pulpit
Stevenson has been an all-around back for the Patriots this year.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Week 12 Game Balls - Gang Green Nation
It is a Victory Monday for the New York Jets as they defeated the Chicago Bears 31-10 yesterday at MetLife Stadium. To celebrate the triumph, let’s give out some game balls to deserving members of...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Josh Allen nearing a NFL scoring record held by Dan Marino - Buffalo Rumblings
It’s just a matter of time before Allen surpasses the NFL Hall of Fame quarterback in one early career metric
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Can the Ravens end their four year fight against the play clock? - Baltimore Beatdown
Baltimore has needed to simplify things pre-snap for four years now
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers injuries in Week 12 win over the Colts highlighted by Najee Harris - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without their starting running back as they prepare on a short week for Week 13.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Ja’Marr Chase Injury News: More good vibes for WR playing in Bengals vs Chiefs - Cincy Jungle
Just in time for the big AFC Championship Game rematch.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Browns “rally skunk” could join “rally possum” in Cleveland lore - Dawgs By Nature
The animal appeared in the stands like the possum did in 2018
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans start new quarterback, end same way vs. Dolphins - Battle Red Blog
Kyle Allen continues push for No. 1 draft pick.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans need to feed Treylon Burks - Music City Miracles
Tennessee’s rookie receiver is beginning to stack standout performances
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars beat Ravens: Recap of Week 12 late victory in Jacksonville - Big Cat Country
Jacksonville Jaguars takes down Baltimore Ravens in a glorious upset win.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Knee-jerk Reactions: Colts’ Second-half Offensive Resurgence Falls Short in 24-17 Loss to Steelers - Stampede Blue
For a second straight week, the Indianapolis Colts came up short, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-17.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
These Denver Broncos games don’t matter: The No Bull Review - Mile High Report
The Denver Bronco organization is dead set on making as much money as possible while being losers in the NFL.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: LA loses to Chiefs, but Josh Palmer and Keenan Allen had a great game - Bolts From The Blue
Justin Herbert was incredibly happy to get Keenan Allen back in primetime despite the Chargers’ loss to the Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Josh Jacobs by the numbers - Silver And Black Pride
A numbers’ dive into a special day by Raiders’ tailback
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Melvin Gordon signing with Chiefs’ practice squad, per reports - Arrowhead Pride
The Kansas City Chiefs suddenly have another running back in the mix, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Former Los Angeles Chargers (and Denver Broncos) running back Melvin Gordon is...
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Film breakdown: Kayvon Thibodeaux’s big game against Dallas - Big Blue View
Why was Thibodeaux so good on Thanksgiving Day?
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Here’s how the Eagles can clinch a playoff berth in Week 13 - Bleeding Green Nation
Not necessarily likely ... but not impossible.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys Dak Prescott is in a rhythm and his tight ends are rocking - Blogging The Boys
More film review from the Cowboys and Giants game shows the Dallas offense has found its stride.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Ball control offense is working as designed for the Commanders - Hogs Haven
The defense is overachieving, but the offense is also doing okay.
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers News: Team will not make coordinator change, says LaFleur - Acme Packing Company
"We work as a staff and collectively we’re all in this sucker together."
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Jameson Williams injury update: Lions say it would ‘take a lot’ for rookie WR to play vs. Jaguars - Pride Of Detroit
It sounds like Detroit Lions fans will have to wait at least one more week for first-round rookie receiver Jameson Williams to make his NFL debut.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
10 Bears Takes: A 5th straight loss, a reality check, injuries mounting, and much more - Windy City Gridiron
The Chicago Bears are (3-9) after Week 12’s ugly 31-10 loss in the Meadowlands. With just five games remaining in 2022, we’ve officially reached the "hard to watch" portion of the season.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings Could be First Team to Clinch Their Division- What Does That Mean for the Postseason? - Daily Norseman
There are advantages...
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
NFL odds not looking good for the Saints against the Buccaneers next week - Canal Street Chronicles
It’s probably time to let optimism fade away.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons Stock Watch: Atlanta’s offensive line is for real - The Falcoholic
Plus, more praise and lamentations from the road loss.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Monday Morning Optimist: Steve Wilks makes case to remove interim label - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers have a long list of to dos before the 2023 season. Here is one item they can check off right now.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs Season Slipping Away - Bucs Nation
Buccaneers fall to 5-6 after brutal overtime loss in Cleveland
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Elijah Mitchell headed to the injured reserve for 6-8 weeks with an MCL sprain - Niners Nation
Plus, an update on Burford, McCaffrey, and Jimmy G.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Cardinals lose to Chargers: Arizona gives game away to Los Angeles - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals found a new way to lose to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Rejoice! Seahawks throwback uniforms are finally coming in 2023 - Field Gulls
The wait is almost over!
During the Seattle Seahawks’ overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced that the 1990s throwbacks are coming next season. Here’s the teaser video to get you...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Should Rams shutdown Aaron Donald for rest of season? - Turf Show Times
Aaron Donald suffered a sprained ankle on Sunday against Chiefs
