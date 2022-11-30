Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Why Bill Belichick compares Rhamondre Stevenson to a Patriots legend - Pats Pulpit

Stevenson has been an all-around back for the Patriots this year.





Jets Week 12 Game Balls - Gang Green Nation

It is a Victory Monday for the New York Jets as they defeated the Chicago Bears 31-10 yesterday at MetLife Stadium. To celebrate the triumph, let’s give out some game balls to deserving members of...





Josh Allen nearing a NFL scoring record held by Dan Marino - Buffalo Rumblings

It’s just a matter of time before Allen surpasses the NFL Hall of Fame quarterback in one early career metric

AFC NORTH:

Can the Ravens end their four year fight against the play clock? - Baltimore Beatdown

Baltimore has needed to simplify things pre-snap for four years now





Steelers injuries in Week 12 win over the Colts highlighted by Najee Harris - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without their starting running back as they prepare on a short week for Week 13.





Ja’Marr Chase Injury News: More good vibes for WR playing in Bengals vs Chiefs - Cincy Jungle

Just in time for the big AFC Championship Game rematch.





Browns “rally skunk” could join “rally possum” in Cleveland lore - Dawgs By Nature

The animal appeared in the stands like the possum did in 2018

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans start new quarterback, end same way vs. Dolphins - Battle Red Blog

Kyle Allen continues push for No. 1 draft pick.





Titans need to feed Treylon Burks - Music City Miracles

Tennessee’s rookie receiver is beginning to stack standout performances





Jaguars beat Ravens: Recap of Week 12 late victory in Jacksonville - Big Cat Country

Jacksonville Jaguars takes down Baltimore Ravens in a glorious upset win.





Knee-jerk Reactions: Colts’ Second-half Offensive Resurgence Falls Short in 24-17 Loss to Steelers - Stampede Blue

For a second straight week, the Indianapolis Colts came up short, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-17.

AFC WEST:

These Denver Broncos games don’t matter: The No Bull Review - Mile High Report

The Denver Bronco organization is dead set on making as much money as possible while being losers in the NFL.





Chargers News: LA loses to Chiefs, but Josh Palmer and Keenan Allen had a great game - Bolts From The Blue

Justin Herbert was incredibly happy to get Keenan Allen back in primetime despite the Chargers’ loss to the Chiefs





Raiders news: Josh Jacobs by the numbers - Silver And Black Pride

A numbers’ dive into a special day by Raiders’ tailback





Melvin Gordon signing with Chiefs’ practice squad, per reports - Arrowhead Pride

The Kansas City Chiefs suddenly have another running back in the mix, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Former Los Angeles Chargers (and Denver Broncos) running back Melvin Gordon is...

NFC EAST:

Film breakdown: Kayvon Thibodeaux’s big game against Dallas - Big Blue View

Why was Thibodeaux so good on Thanksgiving Day?





Here’s how the Eagles can clinch a playoff berth in Week 13 - Bleeding Green Nation

Not necessarily likely ... but not impossible.





Cowboys Dak Prescott is in a rhythm and his tight ends are rocking - Blogging The Boys

More film review from the Cowboys and Giants game shows the Dallas offense has found its stride.





Ball control offense is working as designed for the Commanders - Hogs Haven

The defense is overachieving, but the offense is also doing okay.

NFC NORTH:

Packers News: Team will not make coordinator change, says LaFleur - Acme Packing Company

"We work as a staff and collectively we’re all in this sucker together."





Jameson Williams injury update: Lions say it would ‘take a lot’ for rookie WR to play vs. Jaguars - Pride Of Detroit

It sounds like Detroit Lions fans will have to wait at least one more week for first-round rookie receiver Jameson Williams to make his NFL debut.





10 Bears Takes: A 5th straight loss, a reality check, injuries mounting, and much more - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears are (3-9) after Week 12’s ugly 31-10 loss in the Meadowlands. With just five games remaining in 2022, we’ve officially reached the "hard to watch" portion of the season.





Vikings Could be First Team to Clinch Their Division- What Does That Mean for the Postseason? - Daily Norseman

There are advantages...

NFC SOUTH:

NFL odds not looking good for the Saints against the Buccaneers next week - Canal Street Chronicles

It’s probably time to let optimism fade away.





Falcons Stock Watch: Atlanta’s offensive line is for real - The Falcoholic

Plus, more praise and lamentations from the road loss.





Monday Morning Optimist: Steve Wilks makes case to remove interim label - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers have a long list of to dos before the 2023 season. Here is one item they can check off right now.





Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs Season Slipping Away - Bucs Nation

Buccaneers fall to 5-6 after brutal overtime loss in Cleveland

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Elijah Mitchell headed to the injured reserve for 6-8 weeks with an MCL sprain - Niners Nation

Plus, an update on Burford, McCaffrey, and Jimmy G.





Cardinals lose to Chargers: Arizona gives game away to Los Angeles - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals found a new way to lose to the Los Angeles Chargers.





Rejoice! Seahawks throwback uniforms are finally coming in 2023 - Field Gulls

The wait is almost over!

During the Seattle Seahawks’ overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced that the 1990s throwbacks are coming next season. Here’s the teaser video to get you...





Should Rams shutdown Aaron Donald for rest of season? - Turf Show Times

Aaron Donald suffered a sprained ankle on Sunday against Chiefs