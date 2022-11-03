Jeff Wilson Jr. asked to be traded from the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins were active at the trade deadline, dealing a feature first-round pick, a future fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds, who the team signed to a deal this offseason, for linebacker Bradley Chubb.

General manager Chris Grier wasn’t done, trading a fifth-round pick to San Fransico for Jeff Wilson Jr., who started six games for the 49ers this season and ranks 14th in the league with 468 rushing yards.

Wilson spent five years with his former team and met with the media on Thursday, where he shared some interesting details about his exit from San Fransico.

“It was something that I asked (for),” Wilson said of the trade. “There’s a lot of love over there, so they understand. They understand the situation, so they knew where I was at and where I was trying to go. So it was a (mutual) agreement thing.”

Despite the obvious connections with coach Mike McDaniel, who spent five years with the 49ers, and Raheem Mostert, who was in San Fransico for six years, Wilson didn’t specifically ask to join the Dolphins.

“Because the type of person I am, I try to focus on the now,” Wilson said. “So I was still playing with them. I was still getting ready for games with them. So that was my concern. And once I asked where I landed, I had no clue. So that was something I couldn’t control, so I didn’t really worry about it.”

He did, however, enjoy seeing some familiar faces once arriving in Miami.

“Man, it felt like a reunion,” Wilson said, “When I first came in the league, those were the guys I knew. Raheem – like nobody knows, but when I was undrafted, he was the person that took me out to breakfast and sat down and explained everything to me and talked to me and told me what to expect, how to work.

“So before I even played a down, before I even knew who he was, before he even really knew who I was – he took me out to eat, brought me in, just gave me that big brother feel. So that’s the type of person he is. And Mike (McDaniel), man. Mike is Mike. Y’all know, Mike, so we’ve been tied in ever since we met.”

McDaniel mentioned that Wilson will be active on Sunday against the Chicago Bears and he will likely fill the void left by trading away Edmonds, who played at least 16 offensive snaps in six of eight games this season.