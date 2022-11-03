Xavien Howard and five others were removed from Miami’s injury report on Thursday

The Miami Dolphins listed 21 players on the Wednesday injury report and that number dropped to 15 on Thursday.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb, running back Jeff Wilson Jr., cornerback Xavien Howard, linebacker Melvin Ingram, defensive tackle John Jenkins, and running back Raheem Mostert were all removed from the injury report, after being listed with veteran rest days on Wednesday.

Other changes to the report included the return of left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), who was limited, and linebacker Jerome Baker was a full participant on Thursday after being listed as limited with a hip injury on Wednesday.

Safety Eric Rowe, who was inactive against the Lions on Sunday, was added to the injury report with a hip injury. He was not on the team’s Week 7 injury report.

Five others were listed with Rowe and Armstead as limited, including tight end Tanner Connor (knee), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), Clayton Fejedelem (groin), tackle Brandon Shell (groin), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) and Andrew Van Ginkel (chest/ribs).

Coach Mike McDaniel noted that Chubb and Wilson, who joined the team prior to the trade deadline on Tuesday, will see some action on Sunday in Chicago against the Bears.

“(Those) would be aggressive, aggressive moves for some more sideline get-back coaches. So they’ll play,” McDaniel said on Wednesday. “Now how much? That’s to be determined. I was considering playing Jeff on offense and Bradley on defense, but outside of that, we’ll be working through it for this week, and it’ll be fun. I’m excited for the team because both of those individuals are excited to be a part of this team. We’re very happy with the direction we’re going and hopefully that will help push forward and continue in that direction.”