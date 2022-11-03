Thursday Night Football Week 9 winners picks: Eagles at Texans

Thursday Night Football is here, kicking off Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. Tonight, the Philadelphia Eagles put their undefeated record on the line as they face the Houston Texans in Texas. Can Houston pull off the upset and send the Eagles home with their first loss of the year?

Since there is a game tonight, you also know that we are back with our weekly winners picks. Throughout the season, here on The Phinsider we run a straight-up winners picks pool among our contributors. We work our way from Week 1 through the Super Bowl to see who can best predict each game of the season.

Week 8 saw CT Smith dominate the week with a 13-2 record, followed closely by Jake Mendel finishing 12-3. At 11-4, James McKinney and Josh Houtz both tied for third. Marek Brave finished 10-5, while I was 9-6.

Our updated overall standings for the season are:

Marek Brave: 70-52-1

James McKinney: 70-52-1

CT Smith: 67-55-1

Josh Houtz: 67-55-1

Jake Mendel: 65-57-1

Kevin Nogle: 63-59-1

Here are our Thursday Night Football picks for this week. You can also check out any picks against the spread or point total over/under picks in the graphic below, brought to us by Tallysight. Odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.