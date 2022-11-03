Thursday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles @ Houston Texans Live Thread & Game Information

Week nine of the 2022 NFL season kicks off this evening with a face-off between the AFC and the NFC. The Philadelphia Eagles will travel south to Texas this week to take on the Houston Texans. The Eagles enter the week as the last unbeaten team in the NFL. Philly’s last game was against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game that they easily won 35 to 14. The Texans are not having nearly as good a year with their 1-5-1 record including a loss last week to the Tennessee Titans.

Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) 1st NFC East @ Houston Texans (1-5-1) 4th AFC South