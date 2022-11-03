Miami Dolphins agree to massive five-year extension with newly acquired LB Bradley Chubb

When the Miami Dolphins acquired linebacker Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2023 first-round draft pick, running back Chase Edmonds, and a 2024 fourth-round pick, we knew it was only a matter of time before the Dolphins locked Chubb up long-term.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins have reached a massive five-year extension with the former Denver Broncos pass-rusher, though the new contract terms are still not fully known.

Here’s what Pelissero tweeted out a short time ago.

Bradley Chubb's five-year extension with the #Dolphins can be worth up to $111.25 million with incentives, per source. He's due another $7.74 million in salary this season from his rookie contract, bringing the full package to just under $119 million through 2027. Paid. pic.twitter.com/jbjciZn6Ah — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2022

“Bradley Chubb’s five-year extension with the Dolphins can be worth up to $111.25 million with incentives, per source. He’s due another $7.74 million in salary this season from his rookie contract, bringing the full package to just under $119 million through 2027. Paid.”

Chubb, 26, has been one of the league’s top EDGE defenders over the last several seasons. During his five years with the Broncos, the former fifth-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has combined for 170 tackles (107 solo), 26 sacks, 33 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, and one interception.

General manager Chris Grier talked about how important it was to lock Chubb up long-term, especially after executing a trade of this magnitude.

“I think when you do these type of deals, you always have to have an eye for the future like we’re talking about. For us, adding Bradley (Chubb) – he’s a good player – but we also feel good about Jaelan (Phillips), Andrew (Van Ginkel) and Melvin (Ingram). So we’re adding a piece to that group. But you always have to look for the future. We haven’t really done anything here since I’ve been in charge of I guess not having that eye of being very aware of where money and limiting our chances to make a move in the future to help us.”

According to Spotrac, Chubb is now the sixth highest paid EDGE defender in football averaging roughly $22 million per season.

Here’s how they break down his new deal.

Early numbers on Bradley Chubb



Base Value: 5 years, $110M

Max Value: 5 years, $111.25M

Practical Guarantees: $63.2M



At $22M per year, Chubb becomes the 6th highest average paid edge defender in the game.https://t.co/eTFYh1lb6V — Spotrac (@spotrac) November 3, 2022

Head coach Mike McDaniel has talked in the past about his love for the EDGE position. Here’s what he said during yesterday’s press conference about landing a player of Chubb’s caliber.

“I have an affinity for the edge players. It’s my specific position of choice. Having practiced against him back in 2019 and also in game stuff, he’s been on my radar as one of those guys that you can really dictate the terms for what you’re able to do offensively, which is why it’s cool to have him here.”

The Dolphins and their fanbase can only hope Chubb replicates the success he had in Denver. After all, bringing in a player like Chubb doesn’t just help the defensive line, but it helps the secondary, as well. A secondary that has to rely on young players like Kader Kohou, Verone McKinley III, and Noah Igbinoghene early on in 2022.

Bradley Chubb is a game-changer, and now he’s locked up through the 2027 NFL season.

Here’s a look at Bradley Chubb’s 5.5 sacks from the first half of the 2022 NFL Season.

the @miamidolphins traded for bradley chubb a few minutes ago, here's a look at his 5.5 sacks this season #finsup pic.twitter.com/qncpyvgd7Y — josh houtz (@houtz) November 1, 2022

What are your thoughts on Bradley Chubb’s contract extension? How do you think it impacts the rest of Miami’s impending free agents? How excited are you to see what Chubb adds to Josh Boyer’s talented defense? Let us know in the comments section below!