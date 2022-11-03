Madden 23: First look at Miami Dolphins EDGE Bradley Chubb and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. in Madden

By now, you may have heard that the Miami Dolphins traded for outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. before the NFL’s Tuesday trade deadline. We found out what jersey numbers the players would wear yesterday afternoon. And now, we have our first look at what these players will look like in a Miami Dolphins uniform in the latest edition of EA Sports Madden NFL 2023.

Shortly after the trades became official, I sent Chubb and Wilson to the Dolphins in Madden 23 to get my first look at both players in their new threads. But without any idea of what jersey numbers they would wear, I decided to wait for the official announcement before posting these exclusive photos.

(Editor’s note: I like seeing Chubb wearing the recently vacated #2. Wilson Jr. in #23 is nice too.)

Here’s the first look at Bradley Chubb on the Miami Dolphins in Madden 23.

And another one...

Chubb is only rated an 81 overall in this year’s game, which seems low considering the type of success he’s had on the field. Nevertheless, the Dolphins hope their 26-year-old pass-rusher will build upon the 5.5 sacks he had in Denver to start the season, and who knows, maybe we’ll even see his Madden rating improve over the next few weeks, as well.

As for running back Jeff Wilson Jr., the change of pace back is reunited with head coach Mike McDaniel and Raheem Mostert in Miami. And with Chase Edmonds now in Denver, the expectations are for Wilson Jr. to have a significant role in Miami’s offense. Unfortunately for gamers, Wilson is rated a lowly 73 overall.

Here’s the first look at Jeff Wilson Jr. on the Miami Dolphins in Madden 23.

And another one...

What are your thoughts on Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr.? Do these moves make the Miami Dolphins legit Super Bowl Contenders? How many sacks will Chubb have over the next nine games? How many touchdowns will Wilson Jr. score? Let us know in the comments section below!