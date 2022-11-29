Dolphins vs. Chargers flexed into Sunday Night Football slot in Week 14

The Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers Week 14 game has been flexed into the Sunday Night Football slot on December 11, the league announced on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos game that had been in the slot moved back to the 4:05 p.m. ET slot on CBS. Miami at Los Angeles will be broadcast by NBC.

The Dolphins and Chargers feature two of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL, with Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa and Los Angeles’ Justin Herbert. The two will forever be linked as two of the first three quarterbacks selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Cincinnati Bengals selected Joe Burrow with the first overall pick that year, with Miami using the fifth pick on Tagovailoa and the Chargers selecting Herbert with the sixth pick.

Miami is 8-3 on the season, holding the top spot in the AFC East and the second position in the AFC playoff picture. The Chargers are 6-5, second in the AFC West, and tied with the New England Patriots for the first spot outside the AFC playoffs.

The Dolphins have back-to-back games in California, starting this weekend as they play the San Francisco 49ers before the Chargers in Week 14. The Chargers visit the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend before heading home for the Miami game.

The full Week 14 schedule is now (all times Eastern):

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12

Bye Week: Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders