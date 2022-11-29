Tua Tagovailoa is playing error-free football for the Miami Dolphins

If there is one word to describe year-three quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, it would be precision.

Miami’s signal-caller has been deadly accurate through 11 games and the team seems primed for a playoff run in Mike McDaniel’s first season as coach. The Dolphins are riding a five-game winning streak and have scored at least 30 points in each of the last four games.

Tagovailoa is the blackjack dealer of Miami’s high-powered offense and he makes the most of virtually every drive on the field. The third-year signal-caller is among the league’s most accurate quarterbacks— his 69.7 percent completion rate is only second behind Seattle’s Geno Smith for quarterbacks who have thrown at least seven passes.

What makes Tagovailoa stand above the crowd is how he’s attacking opposing defenses. His nine yards per attempt ranks first in the NFL among quarterbacks who have attempted at least six passes. Not only is Tagovailoa hitting his targets, but he also isn’t turning the ball over.

Tagovailoa holds the longest active streak of consecutive pass attempts without an interception at 174. San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo is second with 137-straight attempts and then New England’s Mac Jones is third with 120-straight attempts without an interception.

Longest active streak of consecutive attempts without an INT



Tua Tagovailoa 174

Jimmy Garoppolo 137

Mac Jones 120 pic.twitter.com/CC9y0dulZ0 — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 29, 2022

The final six games won’t be easy for the Dolphins, but Tagovailoa’s play has risen the bar on expectations for the 2022 season. With a record of 8-3. Miami is in the AFC East driver’s seat and controls its own destiny.

Week 13 marks the start of a two-week west coast road trip for the Dolphins, who will play a San Franciso squad that has won four-straight games on Sunday.