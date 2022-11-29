Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Twelve | Defense shows heart and hustle

Sure, Sunday’s game was against the lowly Texans, yet Miami’s defense was still dominant for much of the contest against Houston.
They shut out the opposing offense for the entire first half, and even had a defensive touchdown on a scoop and score from Xavien Howard following a big hit from Eric Rowe which dislodged the ball from the Texans player.
So, with that being said, my most valuable Phin from Sunday’s game had to be on the defensive side of the ball.
But who would I choose with so many candidates available?
Miami Dolphins Week Twelve MVP - Jaelan Phillips
I chose EDGE defender Jaelan Phillips not because he stuffed the stat sheet — although his six tackles were second on the team behind only linebacker Elandon Roberts, and he added a sack which came on a play where he was double-teamed by Houston’s offensive line.
No, I chose Phillips because of one attribute that he continues to display game after game after game...
HUSTLE!
On Sunday, Jaelan Phillips exerted maximum effort throughout the entire game and could be seen time and time again chasing Texans’ ball-carriers down from behind, stopping what could have been big gains dead in their tracks.
Miami’s second year defender is really coming into his own, and the addition of Bradley Chubb along the defensive line has only helped to unlock more of Phillips’ potential. Let’s hope that he continues his dominant play as Miami enters a tough stretch late in the season en route to — hopefully — a playoff run.
MVP TRACKER
Week One - DB Kader Kohou
Week Two - QB Tua Tagovailoa
Week Three - S Jevon Holland
Week Four - WR Tyreek Hill
Week Five - RB Raheem Mostert
Week Six - WR Tyreek Hill
Week Seven - DB Noah Igbinoghene
Week Eight - QB Tua Tagovailoa
Week Nine - QB Tua Tagovailoa
Week Ten - RB Jeff Wilson
Week Eleven - BYE
Week Twelve - EDGE Jaelan Phillips
