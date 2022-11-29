Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Twelve | Defense shows heart and hustle

Sure, Sunday’s game was against the lowly Texans, yet Miami’s defense was still dominant for much of the contest against Houston.

They shut out the opposing offense for the entire first half, and even had a defensive touchdown on a scoop and score from Xavien Howard following a big hit from Eric Rowe which dislodged the ball from the Texans player.

So, with that being said, my most valuable Phin from Sunday’s game had to be on the defensive side of the ball.

But who would I choose with so many candidates available?

Miami Dolphins Week Twelve MVP - Jaelan Phillips

I chose EDGE defender Jaelan Phillips not because he stuffed the stat sheet — although his six tackles were second on the team behind only linebacker Elandon Roberts, and he added a sack which came on a play where he was double-teamed by Houston’s offensive line.

No, I chose Phillips because of one attribute that he continues to display game after game after game...

HUSTLE!

On Sunday, Jaelan Phillips exerted maximum effort throughout the entire game and could be seen time and time again chasing Texans’ ball-carriers down from behind, stopping what could have been big gains dead in their tracks.

Miami’s second year defender is really coming into his own, and the addition of Bradley Chubb along the defensive line has only helped to unlock more of Phillips’ potential. Let’s hope that he continues his dominant play as Miami enters a tough stretch late in the season en route to — hopefully — a playoff run.

MVP TRACKER

Week One - DB Kader Kohou

Week Two - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Three - S Jevon Holland

Week Four - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Five - RB Raheem Mostert

Week Six - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Seven - DB Noah Igbinoghene

Week Eight - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Nine - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Ten - RB Jeff Wilson

Week Eleven - BYE

Week Twelve - EDGE Jaelan Phillips