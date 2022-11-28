Steelers vs. Colts winners picks for Monday Night Football Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts close out Week 12 with a Monday Night Football showdown. Both teams come into the game hoping to hold on to slim playoff chances for the year, with FiveThirtyEight.com giving the Colts (4-8-1) just a 13 percent chance to make the postseason while the Steelers (3-7) have just a 0.8 percent chance. A Steelers win moves them to two percent, while the Colts winning moves them to 17 percent. Neither team is officially eliminated with a loss, but they get fairly close to that line if they do not win.

The Colts are currently second in the AFC South, training the 7-4 Tennessee Titans. They are 10th in the AFC playoff picture, looking up when it comes to the wild card positions, trailing the 7-4 New York Jets for the seventh seed. The Steelers are 14th in the conference, and they could fall to 15th with a loss. In the AFC North, they are in last place, but could tie the Cleveland Browns with a win.

Tonight’s game will air on ESPN. The Manning-cast will not air this week, returning for next week’s game.

As we do with every game between Week 1 and the Super Bowl, our contributors have picked the winner for tonight's game.

Through yesterday’s games, Jake Mendel is in the lead for the week, going 11-4 thus far. Marek Brave and James McKinney are both 10-5, while Josh Houtz and CT Smith are both 9-6. Kevin Nogle is having a rough week at 7-8.

Here are our Week 12 Monday Night Football picks:

And, since we are now at the end of Week 12, let’s bring together the entire group of picks for this week: