Dolphins open as underdogs on road versus 49ers in Week 13

The Miami Dolphins beat the Houston Texans on Sunday 30-15, covering the point spread that had Miami favored by 14 points. While Miami had to win by at least 15 points to overcome the odds, in Week 13, they will start off with the advantage. According to the opening point spread from DraftKings Sportsbook, Miami is a four-point underdog for the game.

The Dolphins are 8-3 on the year and have won each of their last five games. They are the second seed in the AFC and they are on top of the AFC East division standings. The only team ahead of them in the AFC playoff picture is the Kansas City Chiefs. Miami is looking like a contender in the conference and a team opponents do not want to face as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to put up MVP-caliber numbers and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle provide matchup nightmares for defenses.

Except, the 49ers are in the NFC and are not in the AFC and are doing well for themselves in the NFC West. San Francisco is currently the third seed in the NFC and are leading the NFC West at 7-4. They are thriving behind Jimmy Garoppolo, who was shunned by the team in the offseason as they looked to move to Trey Lance as their starter, only to see him sustain a season-ending injury and Garoppolo come back into favor. They have won their last four games and look like a team ready to make a run in the NFC.

This should be a great contest as Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, formerly the 49ers offensive coordinator, returns to face his former team. McDaniel was a constant assistant coach under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, working for him with the Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, and 49ers prior to McDaniel being hired this offseason by Miami. Can McDaniel upset his mentor?

On the moneyline, the 49ers are -205 to win while the Dolphins are +175. The point total is set at 47.

The Dolphins and 49ers kickoff from Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 4.