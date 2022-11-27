Rapoport: Terron Armstead suffers pectoral strain; hope is he returns to Miami Dolphins soon

After left tackle Terron Armstead left Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans, Miami’s offensive line was in shambles — allowing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to be sacked four times in roughly one quarter of play.

Miami’s fans can breathe a sigh of relief, however, as Ian Rapoport from NFL Network is reporting that Terron Armstead merely suffered a pectoral strain and not a torn pectoral muscle.

#Dolphins LT Terron Armstead suffered a pec strain, per me and @TomPelissero, that is not as bad as originally feared. He’ll miss some time, but the hope is he would be back on the field at some point relatively soon. Armstead has played through a lot in his career… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2022

Considering the possible outcomes, this is welcomed news as the Dolphins continue their playoff push. They currently sit atop the AFC East through twelve weeks with an 8-3 record.

We will keep you updated on Armstead’s injury status as the week progresses.