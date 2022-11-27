 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rapoport: Terron Armstead suffers pectoral strain; hope is he returns to Miami Dolphins soon

Miami’s left tackle does not suffer a major injury.

By Marek Brave
Pittsburgh Steelers v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

After left tackle Terron Armstead left Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans, Miami’s offensive line was in shambles — allowing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to be sacked four times in roughly one quarter of play.

Miami’s fans can breathe a sigh of relief, however, as Ian Rapoport from NFL Network is reporting that Terron Armstead merely suffered a pectoral strain and not a torn pectoral muscle.

Considering the possible outcomes, this is welcomed news as the Dolphins continue their playoff push. They currently sit atop the AFC East through twelve weeks with an 8-3 record.

We will keep you updated on Armstead’s injury status as the week progresses.

