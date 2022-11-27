 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kicker Jason Sanders bounces back with perfect performance against Houston

Sanders made all six of his attempts on Sunday

By Jake Mendel
/ new
NFL: Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Sanders was one member of the Miami Dolphins who couldn’t wait for the bye week. Against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, Sanders missed on two extra-point attempts.

He missed a field goal against Chicago the previous week and is 0-3 from 50-plus yards on the year. Despite the struggles, coach Mike McDaniel and the coaching staff haven’t considered bringing in any kicking competition this season.

“I have zero doubts (and know) that Jason (Sanders) will get that cleaned up,” Danny Crossman, Miami’s special teams coordinator, said back on Nov. 21. “I know what my beliefs are. (Head Coach) Mike (McDaniel) has got his beliefs. Jason will get it right. Ask Jason. I believe in Jason.”

Against the Houston Texans in the team’s 30-15 win, Sanders was called on for six kicks and was perfect on the day. Not only did he connect on three extra points, but he also knocked kicks of 23 yards, 35 yards, and 45 yards through the uprights.

The spotless performance is more than just a confidence booster for Sanders, it shows the coaching staff that he can still be the kicker that earned first-team all-pro honors in 2020.

In This Stream

Texans vs. Dolphins Week 12 recap: Miami keeps rolling toward playoffs with 5th straight win

View all 21 stories

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...