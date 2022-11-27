Kicker Jason Sanders bounces back with perfect performance against Houston

Jason Sanders was one member of the Miami Dolphins who couldn’t wait for the bye week. Against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, Sanders missed on two extra-point attempts.

He missed a field goal against Chicago the previous week and is 0-3 from 50-plus yards on the year. Despite the struggles, coach Mike McDaniel and the coaching staff haven’t considered bringing in any kicking competition this season.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said he "fully expected" today's perfect performance from kicker Jason Sanders.



Says he never lost respect in locker room. — Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) November 27, 2022

“I have zero doubts (and know) that Jason (Sanders) will get that cleaned up,” Danny Crossman, Miami’s special teams coordinator, said back on Nov. 21. “I know what my beliefs are. (Head Coach) Mike (McDaniel) has got his beliefs. Jason will get it right. Ask Jason. I believe in Jason.”

Against the Houston Texans in the team’s 30-15 win, Sanders was called on for six kicks and was perfect on the day. Not only did he connect on three extra points, but he also knocked kicks of 23 yards, 35 yards, and 45 yards through the uprights.

The spotless performance is more than just a confidence booster for Sanders, it shows the coaching staff that he can still be the kicker that earned first-team all-pro honors in 2020.