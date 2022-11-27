Terron Armstead, Austin Jackson leave Miami Dolphins’ week twelve contest with injuries

The Miami Dolphins may have defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday, but they lost both of their starting tackles in the process.

Left tackle Terron Armstead left the game with 1:06 left in the second quarter with a pectoral injury. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Head coach Mike McDaniel would say after the game that Armstead could not have returned regardless of the score.

Later, right tackle Austin Jackson left the game with an ankle injury. He would also not return. However, as he limped through the locker room after the game he expressed the feeling that he would be “okay” going forward.

In less than a quarter of action after Armstead exited the game, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sacked four times, with a fifth sack being negated by a Texans’ penalty.

We will keep you updated on the injury statuses of these players as the week progresses.