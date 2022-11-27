Texans vs Dolphins live score updates and immediate reactions

After a Week 11 bye, the Miami Dolphins are back on the field today for a Week 12 contest against the Houston Texans. Miami enters the weekend with a 7-3 record on the season and with a four-game winning streak. The Texans are 1-8-1, having lost their last five games, and are making a change at quarterback, replacing Davis Mills with Kyle Allen.

With a win today, the Dolphins move back ahead of the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East division standings. Buffalo won on Thursday as part of the Thanksgiving slate of games, giving them a half-game lead on Miami. The Dolphins currently hold the head-to-head tie break over the Bills after beating them earlier in the year. Miami and Buffalo face off in a couple of weeks for the second half of the annual home-and-home series.

Throughout the game, we will keep up with all of the action, reacting to everything as it happens. You can follow along below.

Live Score Updates

Texans 0 - Dolphins 30

First Quarter Reactions

Miami won the toss and deferred to the second half, putting the Texans on offense to start the game. Houston started the game with two running plays, picking up four yards, before facing a 3rd-and-6. Kyle Allen, making his first start for the Texans, was flushed from the pocket on the play and threw the ball away, leading to a three-and-out.

That is the start the defense should have. They are playing the worst team in the league and they are facing a quarterback making his first start of the year. The defense needs to keep up the pressure all day

The Dolphins began the drive with a Tua Tagovailoa pass to Jaylen Waddle for 11 yards, then a pass to Tyreek Hill for 13 yards. After a run from Jeff Wilson for three yards, a high snap threw off the timing on the next play and Tagovailoa could not complete the pass to Wilson. He came back on the next play to find Waddle for 22 yards. After a seven-yard run from Wilson was negated by a holding penalty that backed Miami into a 1st-and-20, three straight incomplete passes led to a Jason Sanders field goal from 45 yards out. Dolphins 3-0.

That drive started well, with the offense looking in sync and ready to get into a rhythm. The last three passes were rough, though, including one that Waddle had in his hands but dropped. Hopefully this was just the offense shaking off some of the rust from the bye week.

Houston began their drive with an 11-yard pass from Allen to wide receiver Nico Collins, moving the team out to their own 21-yard line. The drive went no where after that, with Dameon Pierce picking up one yard, then an Allen pass to Brandin Cooks for no gain. On 3rd-and-9, linebacker Melvin Ingram burst through the offensive line and pulled down Allen for a nine-yard sack. Houston punted again.

Continued success from the defense. They are not giving Allen any options. If the pass rush gets going, this is going to be a long day for Allen.

Tagovailoa started the drive with a pass to wide receiver Trent Sherfield for 24 yards, working the play action to open up space deep over the middle of the field. Tagovailoa then threw to Hill for 14 yards. After Wilson picked up no yards on a running play, Miami turned to Hill on an end-around for a five-yard gain. Tagovailoa then threw to Hill for four yards, setting up a 4th-and-1 from the Houston 12-yard line. Tagovailoa again play-faked, throwing o Sherfield for nine yards and a 1st-and-Goal from the Houston three. After Wilson was stopped for a one-yard loss, Tagovailoa was flushed from the pocket, started right, came back left, and found tight end Durham Smythe for the touchdown. Dolphins 10-0.

Tua takes a tour of the red zone before finding Smythe for the score!

pic.twitter.com/rEbNzahjuP — The Phinsider (@thephinsider) November 27, 2022

Another quick, effective drive from the Dolphins. Tagovailoa looks like he is fully in rhythm and is ready to keep putting up points. This could be a fun game if this keeps up.

Allen began Houston’s next drive with an incomplete pass. He then found Pierce for nine yards before a penalty on Miami for having 12 men on the field gave the Texans a new set of downs. An incomplete pass was followed by a four-yard pass to Chris Moore. On 3rd-and-6, Allen was again pressured, leading to an incomplete pass and another punt.

Three plays. Four plays. Five plays. The Texans are getting one-play better on each possession,

Miami started with a run from Wilson for no gain, then let Hill do what he does, taking a slant pass and somehow turning it into a 29-yard pass. The quarter ended after the play.

That was a great first quarter for Miami. They need to keep it up all game long.

Second Quarter Reactions

After the break, Tagovailoa threw a dump-off pass to fullback Alec Ingold, who fought his way back to the line of scrimmage. Tagovailoa then found River Cracraft for 11 yards before three straight incomplete passes led to a Miami punt.

Hey, it is good to know Thomas Morstead is feeling better after having an illness early in the week. It has been a while since Miami has had to use their punter.

After a screen pass to Pierce picked up a yard, Allen dropped back and as the pressure got near him, he floated a pass back across the field. Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel pulled down the interception and returned it 23 yards.

Keeping up the pressure on a quarterback with limited playing time in his career leads to mistakes. The Dolphins are taking advantage now.

After the interception, Miami was set up with a 1st-and-Goal play from the three-yard line. Jeff Wilson took the handoff to the right and scored. Dolphins 17-0.

Quick and easy.

Pierce started the Houston possession with a one-yard loss. After an incomplete pass, Allen was flushed out of the pocket and scrambled for five yards. The Texans were forced into another three-and-out possession.

Ended the trend of an additional play on each Houston possession. The defense is getting after Allen and making him uncomfortable as soon as the play starts.

Miami began the drive at their own 23-yard line, with Tagovailoa missing a deep pass attempt to Sherfield on first down. Tagovailoa then went to work, finding Cracraft for 11 yards, Waddle for 13 yards, and then throwing a jump ball to Waddle for 34 yards. After a timeout, Tagovailoa threw to Hill for nine yards before Wilson picked up three yards. On 1st-and-Goal from the seven, Wilson picked up two yards. Two incomplete passes from Tagovailoa led to a second field goal by Sanders, this one from 23 yards out. Dolphins 20-0.

Another solid drive, with Tagovailoa making good decisions and finding open receivers The nine-yard pass to Hill was a case of the quarterback trusting his receiver, with Tagovailoa never seeing Hill but putting the ball where he believed Hill would be. Unfortunately, they settled for a field goal, but points are points.

Allen threw to Collins on first down, but the play lost three yards. Allen was sacked on the next play, with linebacker Bradley Chubb stripping the quarterback of the ball with offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil recovering the loose ball. Tight end Jordan Akins caught the 3rd-and-25 pass, but safety Eric Rowe forced the fumble and Xavien Howard scooped up the ball and returned it for the score. Dolphins 27-0.

Everything is going Miami’s way right now. They just cannot rest and let the Texans find any sort of rhythm.

Houston came out looking to settle down the offense a little. They started the drive with a Pierce run for four yards, then found Akins for a 10-yard gain. On 1st-and-10 at the 30-yard line, Allen was sacked by linebacker Elandon Roberts for an eight-yard loss. Passes of five yards and seven yards moved the Texans forward some but led to another punt.

The Dolphins defense continues to get after Allen and they continue to shut down anything Houston is trying to do.

With 1:52 remaining on the clock and two timeouts, the Dolphins continued their offensive assault. After an incomplete pass, Tagovailoa threw to Cracraft for 22 yards and to running back Myles Gaskin for four yards. After a timeout, Tagovailoa threw an incomplete pass on a deep throw toward Hill. Following a delay of game penalty, Miami faced a 3rd-and-11, with Wilson taking the wheel route 13 yards for a first down. After another deep throw, this time to Cracraft for 11 yards, Miami used their final timeout. On what appeared to be a sack, Tagovailoa was dragged down by his facemask, giving Miami a first down at the Houston 11-yard line. An incomplete pass toward Waddle at the goal line, with the receiver slipping just as the ball was thrown, was followed by a sack of Tagovailoa. Following a spike to stop the clock, Sanders connected on his third field goal of the game as the half ended. Dolphins 30-0.

Halftime Reactions

The Dolphins are dominating this game, as they probably should. The Texans are the worst team in the league, at least by record, and the Dolphins are trying to prove they are going to be a force in the AFC. They need to dispatch the Texans with ease, and through the first 30 minutes, that is what they are doing.

They need to make sure they keep up the pressure in the second half. There is no reason why the Texans should be able to climb back into this game. The Dolphins, both on offense and defense, need to keep the rhythm going in the second half.

Tagovailoa has thrown for 278 yards on 20-for-24 passing with a touchdown in the first half. He has a 95.0 passer rating on the day - which is well below his league-leading 118.4 rating this year and may be the only thing to critique this performance right now.

The Dolphins have had 10 different players targeted in the passing game thus far, with nine of them catching a pass. The Dolphins are spreading the ball around and they are finding success in doing it. That said, Waddle still has four receptions for 80 yards and Hill has five receptions for 69 yards - they are still leading the way even as eight other players are targeted.

The defense is getting after it today as well. They have three sacks already, an interception, and a fumble recovery (with a touchdown). Confusing and pressuring Allen has been the name of the game in the first half, and they need to keep it going in the second.

Third Quarter Reactions