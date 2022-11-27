Texans vs. Dolphins Week 12 inactive players: Raheem Mostert, Teddy Bridgewater unavailable for Miami

The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans have released their respective inactive players lists for their Week 12 meeting. Both teams had small injury reports coming into the weekend, leading to most of the lists being healthy scratches aligning with game plans and depth choices for both coaching staffs.

Coming out of their bye week, the Dolphins only listed two players on the final injury report on Friday, giving running back Raheem Mostert a doubtful status with a knee injury while quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, also dealing with a knee issue, was listed as questionable. The Texans ruled out defensive back Derek Stingley, Jr., as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

Both Bridgewater and Mostert were declared inactive by the Dolphins, along with wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, and tight end Hunter Long. WIth Bridgewater unavailable, rookie Skylar Thompson will serve as the backup quarterback to Tua Tagovailoa while Mostert’s unavailability will move Jeff Wilson, Jr., into the starting running back slot with Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed behind him.

The Texans included tight end Brevin Jordan, wide receiver Amari Rodgers, running back Eno Benjamin, linebacker Garret Wallow, defensive lineman Thomas Booker, and offensive lineman Austin Deculus on their injury report, along with Stingley.

Kickoff for the Texans and Dolphins is at 1 p.m. ET from Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium.