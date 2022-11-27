Thank you, Laremy Tunsil

Thanksgiving was Thursday, and if you asked Miami Dolphins fans what they were thankful for, their answers were probably mixed between their health, family, friends, Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel, Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, Chris Grier, etc... But there was another name many fans are thankful for – and should be thankful for – this holiday season.

Of course, I’m talking about Houston Texans’ left tackle, Laremy Tunsil.

If you want to read the origin story, Kevin has done a great job of tracking the trade, which would have never come about if Miami didn’t make a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in the first place.

A certain video also played a critical role in all of this, but that’s a story for another time.

Tunsil was officially traded to the Texans on September 1st, 2019, for a war chest of draft picks, which included two first-round picks (2020 & 2021) and a 2021 second-round pick. Miami also received tackle Julien Davenport. and defensive back Johnson Bademosi. In addition to Tunsil, Houston also received wide receiver Kenny Stills, a 2020 fourth-round pick, and a 2021 sixth-round pick.

Since joining Houston, Tunsil has continued his #elite play. He’s even made two pro bowls. But what general manager Chris Grier and the Dolphins would eventually turn that war chest of draft picks into gets more impressive by the day. And can be credited for a massive part of Miami’s success today.

Here’s a list of the players Miami walked away with because they traded with Houston.

Jaylen Waddle

Tyreek Hill

Bradley Chubb

Jevon Holland

Noah Igbingohene

Solomon Kindley

Channing Tindall

Erik Ezukanma

Julien Davenport

Johnson Bademosi

And a nice chart by Twitter user @Chillie302

Later today, when the Houston Texans take the field in front of a raucous crowd at Hard Rock stadium. Between all the “boos” and “you suck,” one player should get the royal treatment. A standing ovation. And if I had my way, a hammock in the shade. Because one player single-handedly helped change the entire Dolphins franchise around.

Thank you, Laremy Tunsil…for EVERYTHING!!!!

How do you feel heading into today’s matchup vs. the Houston Texans? Are you thankful for Laremy Tunsil? What will be the final score of today’s game? Let us know in the comments section below!