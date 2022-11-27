NFL Week 12 winners picks, odds, point spreads

The NFL is on to the Sunday slate of their Week 12 schedule. After Thursday’s three-game Thanksgiving schedule, and with no bye weeks this weekend, there are 12 games on the schedule for today, followed by Monday’s one primetime game. The NFL is down to just seven weeks, including this week, remaining in the regular season, which means playoff positions is starting to become a focal point around the league.

Taking a look at today’s games, CBS has the Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans slated as their top contest in the 1 p.m. ET slot. They will also have the Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans at the Miami Dolphins in the early slot.

Over on FOX, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Cleveland Browns has the top billing. The Chicago Bears at New York Jets, the Atlanta Falcons at the Washington Commanders, and the Denver Broncos at the Carolina Panthers round out the early schedule on FOX.

FOX has the double header schedule for this week, with most of the country seeing the Los Angeles Rams at the Kansas City Chiefs in the late slot. The New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers game will be seen regionally.

CBS also has two games in the late afternoon slot that will air in local markets . The Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals game and the Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks game will both fall into this category.

The Sunday Night Football match-up for this week features the Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles.

Our writers here on The Phinsider have picked their winners for each of the Sunday games. We primarily focus on straight-up winners picks throughout the season seeing who can make it through the Super Bowl with the best record. However, our writers are also free to make picks against the spread and on the point total if they choose.

During the Thursday games, Marek Brave, James McKinney, Josh Houtz, Kevin Nogle, and CTS Smith were all 3-0. Jake Mendel came in at 2-1. Brave and McKinney remain tied in our season-long standings, both with 99-67-1 records this season. Houtz, Nogle, and Smith are all 95-71-1, while Mendel is 86-80-1.

You can check out our picks in the widget below, provided to us by Tallysight.

The odds are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are our Sunday picks for Week 12. We will post our Monday night picks tomorrow morning.