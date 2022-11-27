Houston Texans @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

The Miami Dolphins enter their week twelve game in second place in the AFC East but can regain their hold on first place in the division with a win over the Houston Texans today. The Texans have struggled this season, having won only one game this season. Houston comes into this game having only won a single game on the season and on a current five-game losing streak. The Dolphins enter the game on a four-game win streak, a streak that also saw Miami’s starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa win three straight FedEx Air Player Of The Week awards.

While the Dolphins' offense has been clicking in nearly every game that Tua has been able to start and finish the defense struggled the entire season until their last game two weeks ago. Perhaps as a result of being run all over and embarrassed in the previous game by the Chicago Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields the week before, the defense decided to finally wake up. In the game against the Browns, the Phins' defense held Cleveland to 7 points in the first half and 17 points for the entire game. Hopefully, the rejuvenated look that Miami’s defense showed will carry on into this week allowing them to use it as a springboard through the remainder of the season.

Houston Texans (1-8-1) 4th AFC South @ Miami Dolphins (7-3) 2nd AFC East