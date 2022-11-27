Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles Live Thread & Game Information

Week twelve’s Sunday Night Football game features a showdown between two NFC conferences. The struggling Green Bay Packers will travel to Pennsylvania this week to take on the team with the best record in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles rebounded last week from their sole loss of the season two weeks ago to the Washington Commanders. The Eagles, last Sunday, defeated the Indianapolis Colts in a tight game 17 to 16. The Packers, just a week after upsetting the Dallas Cowboys at home dropped their game on Thursday Night Football to the Tennessee Titans 17 to 27.

Green Bay Packers (4-7) 3rd NFC North @ Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) 1st NFC East