Week 12 Late Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s late afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 12 Late Afternoon Games

Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) 2nd AFC West @ Arizona Cardinals (4-7) 3rd NFC West

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712

712 Line: Los Angeles Chargers -4.5

Los Angeles Chargers -4.5 Over/Under: 47.5

Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) 3rd AFC West @ Seattle Seahawks (6-4) 2nd NFC West

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713

713 Line: Seattle Seahawks -3.5

Seattle Seahawks -3.5 Over/Under: 47.5

Los Angeles Rams (3-7) 4th NFC West @ Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) 1st AFC West

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714

714 Line: Kansas City Chiefs -14.5

Kansas City Chiefs -14.5 Over/Under: 44

New Orleans Saints (4-7) 3rd NFC South @ San Francisco 49ers (6-4) 1st NFC West