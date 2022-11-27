Week 12 Late Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s late afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 12 Late Afternoon Games
Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) 2nd AFC West @ Arizona Cardinals (4-7) 3rd NFC West
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Line: Los Angeles Chargers -4.5
- Over/Under: 47.5
Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) 3rd AFC West @ Seattle Seahawks (6-4) 2nd NFC West
- Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: Seattle Seahawks -3.5
- Over/Under: 47.5
Los Angeles Rams (3-7) 4th NFC West @ Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) 1st AFC West
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: Kansas City Chiefs -14.5
- Over/Under: 44
New Orleans Saints (4-7) 3rd NFC South @ San Francisco 49ers (6-4) 1st NFC West
- Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715
- Line: San Francisco 49ers -9
- Over/Under: 43
Loading comments...