Texans vs. Dolphins: How to watch Week 12 matchup

The Miami Dolphins get back on the field this afternoon after their bye week last weekend. In Week 12, Miami will be looking to improve on their 7-3 record and extend their four-game winning streak with a fifth straight victory. Facing Miami this afternoon will be the Houston Texans, a team that is only 1-8-1 on the season, but also has historically been a thorn in the side of the Dolphins. Houston is 8-2 all-time against Miami, though the Dolphins have won two of the last three contests between the clubs.

Miami enters Week 12 with the top-rated passer in the NFL, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throwing for 2,265 yards with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions, leading to a 118.4 passer rating, the best in the league by over 10 points. He is aided this year by having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as his primary receivers, with Hill leading the league in receiving yards and Waddle not far behind with the fifth-highest total this year.

The Texans, meanwhile, are undergoing a quarterback change. After Davis Mills started the first 10 games this year, throwing for 2,144 yards with 11 touchdowns and a league-high 11 interceptions, Houston has made the move to start Kyle Allen today. Allen appeared in two games last year with the Washington Commanders, throwing 19 passes with 12 completions for 120 yards with a touchdown. He has 17 career starts, most of those coming in 2019 with the Carolina Panthers, and a career 84.9 passer rating.

The Dolphins are listed as 14-point favorites as of Sunday morning, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total score is set at 47 points.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Houston Texans (1-8-1) vs. Miami Dolphins (7-3)

2022 NFL Season Week 12

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET, Nov. 27, 2022

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Who is the broadcast team?

Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, Aditi Kinkhabwala

What is the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket channel?

706

How can I stream the game?

Sling TV

FuboTV

Paramount+ (CBS Local)

(CBS Local) NFL+ (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

SiriusXM channels: 134/383 (Texans), 99/228 (Dolphins)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper

Who are the referees for the game?

Jerome Boger (Referee); Barry Anderson (Umpire); Frank LeBlanc (Down Judge); Rusty Baynes (Line Judge); Alonzo Ramsey (Field Judge); Jonah Monroe (Side Judge); Steve Patrick (Back Judge); Saleem Choudhry (Replay Official); Yvonda Lewis (Replay Assistant)

What are the current betting odds?

Dolphins -14

O/U: 47

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: Cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. - hamstring (Texans)

Doubtful: Running back Raheem Mostert - knee (Dolphins)

Questionable: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater - knee (Dolphins)

Were there any practice squad players elevated for this game?

Texans - Defensive back Cobi Francis, Defensive back Will Redmond

Dolphins - None

Note: In 2022, practice squad players may be elevated three times before they have to be signed to the regular season 53-man roster if the team wants them to play in any further games.

Miami elevation tracker 2022:

Larnel Coleman, offensive tackle - 3 elevations (Weeks 2-4) - Signed with the Carolina Panthers on 10/25/22

on 10/25/22 River Cracraft, wide receiver - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 4

Verone McKinley III, safety - 3 elevations (Weeks 1, 7-8) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 10

Kion Smith, offensive lineman - 3 elevations (Weeks 6, 9-10)

Brandon Shell, offensive lineman - 2 elevations (Week 5-6) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 7

Braylon Sanders, wide receiver - 1 elevation (Week 8)

Ben Stille, defensive lineman - 1 elevation (Week 7) - Signed with the Cleveland Browns on 11/15/22

What will the weather be like for the game?

Mostly Cloudy, 86°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Houston 8-2 (regular season)

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 17-19 at Miami, 11/7/21 (2021 Week 9)

Who won most recently at site?

Dolphins 17-19 at Miami, 11/7/21 (2021 Week 9)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Lovie Smith (1-1 vs. Dolphins (with Bears))

Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. Texans)

