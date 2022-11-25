Texans vs. Dolphins limited to regional television coverage

The Miami Dolphins are 7-3 on the year, entered Week 12 as the second-seeded team in the AFC playoff picture, and looking like a team that can contend this season. They come off their bye week looking to keep their momentum rolling, hoping to extend their four-game winning streak to five as they host the Houston Texans on Sunday. However, not much of the country will be seeing Miami this weekend.

CBS is handling the broadcast in the early time slot. For the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, and Aditi Kinkhabwala will provide the play-by-play and the commentary, but they will only be seen in select regions. As of Friday afternoon, the game will be seen across Florida, except in the Tampa, Jacksonville, and Tallahassee markets. Nearly all of Alabama will get the game, tying into quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s time at the University of Alabama. Then, in Texas, Houston and Corpus Christi will have the broadcast, along with Lubbock.

The Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans will be the top option on CBS.

Somewhat surprisingly, Hawaii is not getting an early game on CBS. Hawaii has often picked up the Dolphins’ game, taking advantage of the hometown ties with Tagovailoa.

Adjustments to the broadcast map can still be made, so we will check back later to see if anything changes.