Texans HC Lovie Smith details the challenges of facing Tua Tagovailoa, Miami offense

The Miami Dolphins enter Week 12 with one of the NFL’s top offenses, averaging just over 25 points per game. While the unit ranks seventh on the season, Miami is averaging 35 points per game over the last three weeks.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and company’s next challenge is the Houston Texans (1-8-1) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Houston allows 23 points per game, which ranks No. 18 in the NFL. Lovie Smith, coach of the Texans, explained what his team will be up against on Sunday.

“They have a balanced attack. They have a quarterback that’s playing at an elite level right now,” Smith said on Wednesday. “I’ll say there are some special players in the league. There’s a lot of good players in the league, and then there’s some special players in the league. I think they have a special player the league. Everything around the passing game is a little different than maybe some week-to-week, and our guys realize that.”

Miami’s flexibility on offense will continue to be a theme through the December and January playoff push. After facing the Dolphins two weeks ago, Myles Garrett was impressed by coach Mike McDaniel’s thorough gameplan.

“It wasn’t like a first 15 [scripted plays], it was like a first 60,” Garrett said. “Very detailed in what they were trying to do and had us out of position a lot of the time.

“It seemed like when we tried to switch things up, they were ready. They were a step ahead of us.”

The Dolphins host Houston on Sunday before a tough two-week trip out west to play the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers.