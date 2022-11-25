Dolphins fan confidence remains near perfect in Week 12

The Miami Dolphins come out of their 2022 bye week with a 7-3 record, sitting on a four-game winning streak, and started Week 12 as the second seed in the AFC playoff picture. Things are looking up for the Dolphins after years of mediocrity and missed playoffs. And, the fans are nearly unanimous in their support for the team.

As in Week 4 and last week, our SB Nation Reacts poll again reaches the all-time high of 99 percent of the fans saying they are confident in the direction of the team. When you have the top-rated passer in the league, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the top receiver in the league, Tyreek Hill, the fifth receiver in the league, Jaylen Waddle, and are the third-ranked offense and seventh-ranked scoring offense, fan confidence would seem to follow.

The Dolphins face the Houston Texans in Week 13. As Miami looks to continue its win streak, they are facing the team with the worst record in the league and now changing quarterbacks as they look for any sort of spark to turn around this season. Can the Texans stop Miami this weekend and bring down the confidence the Dolphins fans have in their team right now?

If you would like to join in our SB Nation Reacts polls each week, come back here on Tuesday when our Week 13 survey will be released.

