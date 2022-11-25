Three unsung heroes powering Miami’s playoff push

Miami’s successful start to the 2022 season is headlined by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and a dynamic offense under first-year coach Mike McDaniel.

With that being said, the Miami Dolphins don’t start the year 7-3 without seeing success throughout the roster. On the latest episode of Phinsider Radio, Marek Brave (@MBrave13) joins Jake (@Jmendel94) and Josh (@Houtz) to detail some of the unsung heroes for the team this year.

Josh: (Darth) Kader Kohou

The undrafted acorn out of Texas A&M - Commerce has appeared in eight games at cornerback this season, playing 78 percent of Miami’s defensive snaps. Kohou has 39 total tackles, five pass breakups, and a forced fumble. ProFootballFocus had him ranked as its 14th-best graded corner heading into Week 11.

According to PFF, he’s played 250 snaps at SLOT CB and 121 snaps on the outside, earning a grade of 76.5. What we see on Sunday is a physical corner with exceptional ball skills. He’s made some big plays this season, dating back to Week 1, where he came in as a rookie and had an impact against the Patriots.

Most impressive — besides, you know, being an undrafted rookie filling in for Byron Jones, Nik Needham, and Trill Williams — has been his ability to tackle defenders in the open field. And honestly, he might be the best tackler on the team, at least through 10 games... haha

So, I just want to say I am thankful for the guy that we nicknamed Darth Kader.

Marek: Alec Ingold

PFF’s highest-graded Dolphin against the Browns with a 95.7 grade. Ingold is also PFF’s highest-graded fullback on the season just ahead of Baltimore’s Patrick Ricard and San Francisco's Kyle Juszczyk.

He caught a receiving touchdown on Miami’s opening possession and was featured on the line of scrimmage to chip Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney all game.

The First Drive

He lined up as a tight end to chip block.

He lined up in the backfield on a run by Raheem Mostert.

He lined up as a slot wide to cut back inside and block Clowney on a Tagovailoa pass to Mostert.

He lined up as a tight end on the right side and comes in motion to the left, blocking the defensive end and springing a long Jeff Wilson run.

On the very next play, he lines up on the left side as a tight end and motions to the right to cut block the end in order for Wilson to get another big gain.

The very very next play he comes in motion and takes the Tagovailoa dump-off pass and dives into the end zone for a 13-yard receiving score.

He does it all for this offense!

Jake: Robert Hunt

Miami’s right guard has four penalties, which is tied for tenth in the league but he has also allowed just two sacks and one quarterback hit. The third-year offensive lineman has allowed 12 total pressures and earned an overall PFF grade of 78.8. With a run-blocking grade of 77.7, Hunt and Connor Williams have become a strong core on the offensive line.

He is the 21st overall rated offensive lineman in the league by PFF and he holds the best grades of his career by far. He was absolutely elite against Buffalo with a 94.3 grade, and a 93.3 run-blocking grade. He switched it up a few weeks ago against Chicago, showcasing elite pass blocking with a grade of 87.3.

Hunt is only getting better, too. He has allowed two pressures and no penalties over the last four games.

