NFL Playoff Picture: Week 12 live updates on Thanksgiving

Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season is underway, with the Thanksgiving triple-header getting the schedule started. The results impact both the AFC playoff picture and NFC playoff picture from Thursday and we will keep up with everything throughout Thanksgiving, and on throughout the rest of the week.

The week started with the Kansas City Chiefs holding the top spot on the AFC side of the bracket, followed by the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, and Baltimore Ravens in the second, third, and fourth spots. The Buffalo Bills entered Week 12 as the top wild card team, with the New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals rounding out the rest of the playoff positions. The New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers were the first two teams out of the playoff picture.

On the NFC side of the bracket, the Philadelphia Eagles entered the week with the number one seed. The Minnesota Vikings held the second, while the San Francisco 49ers were third and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fourth. The wild card positions belonged to the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Seattle Seahawks. The Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons were the first teams on the wrong side of the playoff cut line.

The Thanksgiving schedule featured several of the playoff teams, starting with the Bills visiting the Detroit Lions. After beating the Cleveland Browns in Detroit last week as a blizzard dominated Buffalo, the Bills backed it up with a second-straight win in Ford Field, temporarily moving them ahead of Miami in the AFC East and in the playoff picture.

The second game on Thursday featured an NFC East rivalry, with the New York Giants visiting the Dallas Cowboys. Having already beaten the Giants back in Week 3, the Cowboys completed the season sweep of their rivals with another win.

The third game of the day features the New England Patriots at the Minnesota Vikings in a primetime game. A Patriots win does not immediately impact the playoff picture on either side of the bracket, but a Vikings win pushes New England out of the AFC side of the bracket, dropping them below the Jets, who move into the seventh seed while the Bengals move up to the sixth seed.

Below you will find the scores for all of the Week 12 games, along with the current AFC and NFC standings.

Week 12 Scores

Final

Buffalo Bills 28 - Detroit Lions 25, Final, Thanksgiving

New York Giants 20 - Dallas Cowboys 28, Final, Thanksgiving

Live

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings, Thanksgiving

Upcoming

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers, Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns, Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins, Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at New York Jets, Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders, Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals, Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks, Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers, Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday Night Football

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts, Monday Night Football

AFC Playoff Picture (through Week 11)

1 - Kansas City Chiefs (8-2, AFC West leader)

2 - Buffalo Bills (8-3, AFC East leader)

3 - Tennessee Titans (7-3, AFC South leader)

4 - Baltimore Ravens (7-3, AFC North leader)

5 - Miami Dolphins (7-3, Wild Card 1)

6 - New England Patriots (6-4, Wild Card 2)

7 - Cincinnati Bengals (6-4, Wild Card 3)

In the hunt

New York Jets (6-4)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-5)

Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1)

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7)

Las Vegas Raiders (3-7)

Cleveland Browns (3-7)

Denver Broncos (3-7)

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7)

Houston Texans (1-8-1)

NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 11)

1 - Philadelphia Eagles (9-1, NFC East leader)

2 - Minnesota Vikings (8-2, NFC North leader)

3 - San Francisco 49ers (6-4, NFC West leader)

4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5, NFC South leader)

5 - Dallas Cowboys (8-3, Wild Card 1)

6 - New York Giants (7-4, Wild Card 2)

7 - Seattle Seahawks (6-4, Wild Card 3)

In the hunt

Washington Commanders (6-5)

Atlanta Falcons (5-6)

Detroit Lions (4-7)

Green Bay Packers (4-7)

Arizona Cardinals (4-7)

New Orleans Saints (4-7)

Los Angeles Rams (3-7)

Carolina Panthers (3-8)

Chicago Bears (3-8)