Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins Week 12 injury report: Raheem Mostert misses second straight practice

While the rest of us gathered with family and friends and began stuffing our faces for Thanksgiving festivities, the Miami Dolphins gathered on the practice field in preparation for their Week 12 contest against the visiting Houston Texans.

One player who did not join his teammates on the field was running back Raheem Mostert. In fact, Mostert has now missed two straight practices this week with a knee injury, leaving his status for Sunday’s game up in the air. If Mostert is unable to suit up against the Texans, Jeff Wilson will presumably get the start and the bulk of the running back snaps. Myles Gaskin and/or Salvon Ahmed could also receive some backfield touches.

Defensive back Keion Crossen and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis were both upgraded from limited practices on Wednesday to full participants on Thursday.

Left tackle Terron Armstead, who practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday, did not participate on Thursday, however as has been the reason many times this season, his absence can most likely be attributed to veteran rest.

Punter Thomas Morstead missed practice for the second straight day with an illness.

Linebaker Jerome Baker remained limited, as did QB Teddy Bridgewater and tight end Tanner Conner.

All things considered, this is one of the lighter injury reports we’ve seen so far this season from Miami, as one would expect due to the team coming off of the bye week.